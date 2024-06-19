MAD Security named to 2024 Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces
MAD Security is honored as a 2024 Inc. Best Workplace, celebrating our commitment to a collaborative culture that enhances employee engagement and satisfaction.
Our dedication to creating a thriving, exceptional workplace not only empowers our team but also strengthens our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our clients.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAD Security, a leading cybersecurity provider dedicated to safeguarding businesses, proudly announces being named an Honoree for the 2024 Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces. This esteemed recognition highlights the commitment of MAD Security to create an energetic workplace culture that values and enhances employee engagement and satisfaction.
— Jeremy Conway, CEO
MAD Security attributes this honor to the dedication and professionalism of its team members, whose unwavering commitment to representing our Core Values of Passion for High Standards and Constant Improvement, Integrity, Coachable (Collaboration), We Do the Work (Accountable), and Professionalism directly contributes to innovation, growth, and success. As a contender for this award, MAD Security remains steadfast in its mission to nurture a collaborative culture where highly valued employees thrive, recognizing that empowered and valued employees are more adept at serving our customers.
"Being named one of Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces is a proud achievement for MAD Security,” says Jeremy Conway, CEO. “Our dedication to creating a thriving, exceptional workplace not only empowers our team but also strengthens our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our clients. This recognition honors the dedication and perseverance of our entire team. We are deeply honored to be included on this prestigious list and will continue to prioritize the well-being and success of our employees.”
The Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces award recognizes thriving companies demonstrating a culture fostering employee growth and engagement. Eligibility for the award includes years in operation, number of employees, and total annual revenue.
ABOUT MAD SECURITY
MAD Security, LLC, established in 2010, is a veteran-owned cybersecurity firm committed to fortifying the security stance of defense industry clients such as aviation and aerospace, government contractors, financial institutions, technology providers, higher education institutions, and manufacturing sectors. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, and distinguished as a Top 250 MSSP by MSSP Alert, MAD Security provides top-tier managed services and technology solutions tailored to the needs of defense industry stakeholders.
