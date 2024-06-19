New Award for cloudEQ Top Ranking for Best Leadership Teams in 2024
cloudEQ, a leading provider of cloud migration solutions, is proud to announce its recent recognition of a distinguished award from Comparably.comCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudEQ dominated the category of Best Leadership Teams for 2024, Top Ranking among competitors. This award celebrates cloudEQ’s encouragement of professional excellence and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.
This remarkable achievement underscores the commitment of cloudEQ to nurturing an inclusive and supportive work environment. It’s evident from the results of an internal survey where an overwhelming 99% of employees expressed pride in being part of the company.
“What I admire the most about our leadership team is their genuine care for every individual within the organization. They lead with empathy and understanding, creating a culture where people feel supported and valued. They take the time to listen, and to understand personal challenges.”, says one cloudEQ employee.
Sean Barker, expressed, “We are honored to be recognized for another year. cloudEQ remains committed to our dedication to diversity, gender equality, professional development, and exceptional leadership. We will continue to create an inclusive environment that empowers our employees to use their emotional quotient to drive innovation in our industry.”
Furthermore, cloudEQ has earned two additional awards previously in 2024 recognizing its exemplary leadership. Best Engineering Teams for 2024 highlighting their exceptional commitment to tangible benefits for clients; by genuinely listening to clients, the team can effectively address their needs and deliver solutions that exceed expectations, and Best Company outlook for 2024 ranking above competitors in its category but also stands out with gender (top 25%) and diversity scores (top 10%), signifying the company's upward trajectory as a powerhouse organization that remains rooted in emotional intelligence, essential for building and maintaining a strong team dynamic.
About cloudEQ:
cloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in New Relic, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, ServiceNow, Big Panda, Virtana, and much more. We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we’re always learning and building the right team for you.
Our vision and mission are to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component of the company's activities. At cloudEQ our clients and employees come first and we are proud to be serving them both.
Services include:
Observability • FinOps • DevOps• DevSecOps • Cloud Security • Cloud Migrations • Managed Services • Automation • Operations • Application Development • Transformation • Cloud Transformation • Major Incident Management • Project Services
Locations: United States • Canada • Europe • India
