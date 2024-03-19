cloudEQ ranks above competition for Best Engineering Teams and Best Company Outlook in 2024
cloudEQ added 2 new awards to the shelf this quarter from Comparably.comCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudEQ’s Company Outlook not only ranks above competitors in its category but also stands out with gender (top 25%) and diversity scores (top 10%), signifying the company's upward trajectory as a powerhouse organization that remains rooted in emotional intelligence, essential for building and maintaining a strong team dynamic.
This remarkable achievement underscores the commitment of cloudEQ to nurturing an inclusive and supportive work environment. It’s evident from the results of an internal survey where an overwhelming 99% of employees expressed pride in being part of the company.
The Engineering department's performance surpasses that of competitors, securing a spot on the prestigious list of Best Engineering Teams for 2024 by Comparably. Impressively, 98% of cloudEQ employees eagerly anticipate collaborating with their coworkers, highlighting the cohesive and positive atmosphere within the team.
The emphasis on emotional intelligence within the Engineering team translates into tangible benefits for clients; by genuinely listening to customers, the team can effectively address their needs and deliver solutions that exceed expectations. This accolade reaffirms the company's commitment to fostering a culture of employee satisfaction and collective success, characterized by excellence, positivity, and inclusivity.
These recent honors add to cloudEQ's impressive array of awards, including Best CEO 2023, Best Company Culture 2023, and Best Company for Diversity 2023. The consistent A+ culture rating, based on thousands of ratings from current employees, coupled with one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry, underscores the fulfillment and motivation experienced by team members, reinforcing their dedication to cloudEQ's mission and vision.
About cloudEQ:
cloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in Microsoft, Amazon, Google, New Relic, ServiceNow, Big Panda, Virtana, and much more. cloudEQ is led by Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, cloudEQ maintains an in-house training and learning center to ensure we’re always learning and building the right team for you.
As the people who power digital transformation, we embody the EQ (emotional intelligence) needed for a strong rapport and partnership. Demonstrating this through empathy and understanding of your business goals and your people. It’s our depth of experience that leads to trust, and it’s the trust in our people that leads to powerful results.
Specializing in migration, optimization, and automation of your cloud environment, you can count on cloudEQ to lead your transformation with speed that lasts.
The vision and mission of CloudEQ are to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component of the company's activities. At cloudEQ, clients and employees come first and we're proud to be serving them both.
Services include:
Observability
FinOps
Security
DevSecOps
Security
Cloud Migrations
Application Development
Managed Services
cloudEQ is a global brand with locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, and India.
Sean Barker
cloudEQ
+1 872-263-8210
email us here