cloudEQ Hires SaaS and Alliances Executive Nicola Harvey to Lead Global Partnerships
Focus on strategic partnerships to drive alliances, enhance partner engagement, and drive revenue.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudEQ, a global professional services company and prominent leader in observability solutions, is excited to welcome Nicola Harvey as Vice President of Global Partnerships to further strengthen the commitment and growth of alliances.
Sean Barker, CEO of cloudEQ; “Hiring a leader like Nicola Harvey to cloudEQ elevates our partner and alliances to reach new levels of success and growth. Our focus has always been to deliver the best possible service to our clients, and with Harvey’s experience and guidance, we can do this at scale.”
Nicola Harvey provides over twenty years of industry leadership, global strategy, and alliance experience. Most recently, Harvey led the New Relic team as Senior Director, Channels and Alliances, EMEA and has held roles in leading organizations including CloudBees, Totalmobile, and others in the SaaS and services industries.
Nicola Harvey, Vice President of Global Partnerships, cloudEQ; “I’m thrilled to join the cloudEQ team as their commitment to customer and partner success is a shared passion. Together we will accelerate growth, develop new alliances, and meet revenue goals while helping clients achieve amazing results.”
Read the latest case study here to learn more about how cloudEQ helps clients achieve digital transformation goals.
About cloudEQ: cloudEQ is a global professional services company and prominent leader in the cloud space, offering innovative services to help organizations gain valuable insights into their technology stacks. The company has hundreds of certified experts in Microsoft, Amazon, Google, New Relic, Big Panda, ServiceNow, Trend Micro, Managed Services, and Application Development. cloudEQ is led by former Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts. As the people who power your digital transformation, we build strong rapport and partnership by embodying the EQ (emotional intelligence) to understand your business goals and people. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own.
