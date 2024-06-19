Next Glass Recognized on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024
The Team Behind Untappd, Untappd For Business, Ollie, Beer Advocate, Oznr, And Hop Culture Honored To Be Among The Other 543 Honorees
I’m so proud of our group and thankful to everyone on our team for promoting such a strong culture that produces great results for our customers,”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Glass has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Highlighted on Inc.com, this list is the outcome of an extensive assessment of companies that have excelled in building and fostering outstanding workplaces and company cultures, whether they operate in physical locations or virtually.
Featuring globally recognizable brands such as Untappd, the industry’s fastest-growing brewery software, Ollie, and the preferred platform for digital menus, Untappd For Business, Next Glass proudly stands as the worldwide leader in bevtech by delivering cutting-edge solutions to the beverage alcohol industry.
The innovative experiences, solutions, and thriving company culture created by Next Glass are driven by a predominantly remote-first workforce, with nearly 80% of employees distributed outside of the company’s headquarters located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Though a remote-first organization, Next Glass holds strong ties to the Charlotte community and is proud to share this honor with 12 other North Carolina companies, including Pendo, Tego, Storagely, and Hylaine, among others.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.
“I’m so proud of our group and thankful to everyone on our team for promoting such a strong culture that produces great results for our customers,” said Next Glass CEO Trace Smith. “We do this by embodying our Core Values each day and by having fun building great things together.”
“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”
To learn more about Inc.’s Top Workplaces and to view the list of the 2024 honorees, please visit:https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2024.
About Next Glass
Founded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect producers, retailers, and consumers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software, content, and insights solutions to consumers, retailers, and producers, including:
Consumers: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture
Retailers: Untappd For Business
Brewers: Ollie (brewery management software)
For more information, please visit: https://www.nextglass.co.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit https://QuantumWorkplace.com.
