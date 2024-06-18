Steel Commander Corp Celebrates Hayden Gillim’s Triumph at Stock 1000 at Brainerd

Steel Commander celebrates Hayden Gillim's win in the Stock 1000 at Brainerd, where he set new lap records and secured double provisional poles.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steel Commander Corp is proud to announce another incredible performance by Hayden Gillim, who showcased his exceptional skills at the Superbikes at Brainerd event this past weekend. Riding his Honda CBR1000RR-R SP, Gillim secured a win in the Stock 1000 class, achieved double provisional poles, and set new class lap records, solidifying his position as a top competitor in the racing world.

Friday Highlights:

Mission King Of The Baggers: In a thrilling display, Gillim dominated the King of the Baggers qualifying rounds. He set a new class record lap time of 1:34.747, positioning himself ahead of rivals Tyler O’Hara and Kyle Wyman.

“It’s going really good,” said Hayden. “I’m happy to be up front. We’ve been struggling a little bit this year but we’re getting there and slowly chipping away. The guys are working their butts off. They gave me a great bike today and I love this track. I’m having fun and that’s the main thing.”

Stock 1000: Continuing his impressive streak, Gillim, representing Real Steel Motorsports, earned the provisional pole in the Stock 1000 class. He broke the Stock 1000 lap record at Brainerd International Raceway (BIR) with a stunning lap time of 1:31.779, leaving his closest competitor, Benjamin Smith of FLOLAW Racing, 1.256 seconds behind.

Saturday Highlights:

Stock 1000 Race One: Gillim’s dominance was evident as he won the race by nearly seven-and-a-half seconds, setting another race lap record and further cementing his Friday qualifying results.

Mission King of The Baggers Race One: In the first race of this class, Gillim maintained his lead to claim his first win of the season.

“I like tracks that have just a flow,” commented Gillim on his affinity for Brainerd. “Road America is not a good track for me. Road Atlanta, I tend to struggle a little bit. The kind of point-and-shoot tracks, I struggle with. For some reason, I feel like I’m good on the brakes but then I always seem to mess up the exit. So, this place doesn’t have much of that. Everything flows together really good. Turn one and two are fun. They’re two of my favorite corners in the world. It’s sweet because you just go in, roll out of it for a second, and then you’re back to pin. It’s a fun track. It’s a fun layout. For that reason, I go good here.”

Sunday Highlights:

Mission King of The Baggers Race Two: Despite a setback in the Stock 1000 race, where Gillim experienced a crash, he quickly recovered to win the King of The Baggers race, ending the weekend with a significant points haul and another victory under his belt.

Stock 1000 Race Two: Gillim’s crash opened opportunities for other competitors, with Jason Uribe taking his first win in the MotoAmerica Championship. Despite the crash, Gillim remains the points leader, maintaining his leading position with a total of 50 points.

Steel Commander Corp extends its congratulations to Hayden Gillim for his outstanding achievements and resilience at the Superbikes at Brainerd. We look forward to supporting him in future races and celebrating more victories together.

About Steel Commander Corp:

