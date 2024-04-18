Steel Commander Corp is Excited to Join the Real Steel Motorsports Team at the Road Atlanta Superbike Race

Steel Commander Logo Steel Commander Corp and the Real Steel Racing team on its way to Road Atlanta, Georgia race. Hayden Gillim is Ready for the 2024 Races! Steel Commander Corp offers a wide range of steel garage and shop kits that are easy for DIY Assembly! Steel Commander Cavalry Logo

Steel Commander Corp is excited to announce it's involvement at the MotoAmerica racing event at Road Atlanta!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steel Commander Corp is thrilled to announce its participation and support for the upcoming Motoamerica Superbike race at the Michelin Road Atlanta track in Braselton, Georgia. The race is set to take place from April 19 to April 21, 2024 and promises to be an adrenaline-fueled weekend of high-speed action and intense competition.

Real Steel Motorsports and it's Steel Cavalry racing team, with support of Southern Honda Powersports, American Honda, Comstock Energy and Steel Commander Corp are excited to announce that Hayden Gillim will return to the track at Michelin Road Atlanta! Hayden Gillim will be representing the Real Steel Motorsports team, as he takes on the challenging track aboard a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Gillim's exceptional talent and determination will make him a formidable contender, and Steel Commander Corp is proud to stand behind him as he races for victory.

"We are honored to support Hayden Gillim and the Real Steel Motorsports team at the Michelin Road Atlanta Superbike race," said Shawn Fisher, CEO of Steel Commander Corp. "Gillim's passion for racing and dedication to excellence perfectly align with our values at Steel Commander Corp. We are excited to see him compete at the highest level."

In addition to sponsoring Gillim and the Real Steel Motorsports Team, Steel Commander Corp is also extending a special 10% discount to ticket holders of the MotoAmerica race. Attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of special discounts for Steel Commander Corp's building kits, products, and services.

The Road Atlanta Superbike race promises to be a thrilling event, drawing motorcycle enthusiasts and racing fans from across the country. With its challenging twists and turns, the Michelin Road Atlanta track will test the skills and endurance of the competitors, providing spectators with non-stop excitement and entertainment.

As the excitement builds for the Atlanta Superbike race, Steel Commander Corp invites fans and enthusiasts to join in the action and cheer on Hayden Gillim and the Real Steel Motorsports team. With thrilling races, special promotions, and the support of Steel Commander Corp, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved.

About Steel Commander Corp:

Steel Commander Corp, with its corporate headquarters located in Boca Raton, FL and shipping facility in Nashua New Hampshire, is a leading, all-American Steel Building manufacturer shipping factory direct to all US territories offering a combination of expertise, innovation, and dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Steel Commander Corp offers a comprehensive range of solutions for the commercial, industrial, residential, garage, storage, and other industries with a combined experience of over 60 years.

For more information about Steel Commander Corp, please visit www.steelcommandercorp.com. Find them on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn.

