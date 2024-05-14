Join Hayden Gillim #69, Honda, Steel Commander & MotoAmerica at the Barber Motorsports Park starting May 17th

Hayden Gillim is Ready for the 2024 Races! Steel Commander Logo Steel Commander Cavalry Logo Southern Honda PowerSports Logo Steel Commander Corp offers a wide range of steel garage and shop kits that are easy for DIY Assembly!

Join Hayden Gillim, Southern Honda PowerSports, American Honda, Steel Commander Corp, MotoAmerica, Comstock Energy at Barber Motosports Park Starting on May 17!

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steel Commander Corp is thrilled to announce that Hayden Gillim will be racing on his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP #69 at the renowned Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, from May 17th to 19th, 2024. With the support of sponsors such as Southern Honda Powersports, American Honda, Steel Commander Corp and Comstock Energy. Gillim is geared up to showcase his expertise on the track in this exhilarating MotoAmerica event.

Barber Motorsports Park stands as a beacon for motorsports enthusiasts, offering an 880-acre, multi-purpose racing facility. Recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the "World’s Largest Motorcycle Museum," the park features a 17-turn, 2.38-mile road course designed by Alan Wilson. Its picturesque setting, marked by natural greenery and landscaped beauty, has earned it the moniker "The Augusta National of Motorsports."

The MotoAmerica Superbikes at Barber event promises an adrenaline-packed experience for fans of all ages. From qualifying on Friday to full-throttle racing action on Saturday and Sunday, attendees can witness six classes of road racing, including the Steel Commander Superbike, Supersport, Stock 1000, BellissiMoto Twins Cup, Junior Cup, and Royal Enfield Build. Moreover, the open race paddock offers an opportunity to meet over 120 riders up close.

"We're proud to support Hayden Gillim as he takes on the challenge at Barber Motorsports Park," said Shawn Fisher, President and CEO of Steel Commander Corp. "His dedication and skill exemplify the spirit of racing, and we're excited to see him in action alongside our esteemed partners."

For families looking to join the excitement, the event offers a Kids Zone and free carnival games, with free admission for children under 12 accompanied by a paying adult. Various ticket options, including single-day and three-day passes, are available for purchase.

Any Barber attendee that provides ticket proof of purchase will receive a 10% discount on any steel building at Steel Commander Corp. Just use the coupon code #Barber69.

For ticketing, camping, or parking inquiries, please contact tickets@motoamerica.com.

About MotoAmerica:

MotoAmerica is the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, showcasing top-tier talent and high-speed competition across various classes. With a calendar spanning iconic tracks like Laguna Seca and Road America, MotoAmerica attracts both seasoned veterans and up-and-coming riders, fostering intense battles on the tarmac. For more information about MotoAmerica please visit: www.motoamerica.com

About Steel Commander Corp:

Steel Commander Corp, with its corporate headquarters located in Boca Raton, FL and shipping facility in Nashua New Hampshire, is a leading, all-American Steel Building manufacturer shipping factory direct to all US territories offering a combination of expertise, innovation, and dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Steel Commander Corp offers a comprehensive range of solutions for the commercial, industrial, residential, garage, storage, and other industries with a combined experience of over 60 years.

For more information about Steel Commander Corp, please visit www.steelcommandercorp.com. Find them on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn.

