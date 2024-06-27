Submit Release
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

— Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President TitanCEO

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 105,000 individuals and generate over $34 billion in annual revenues.

This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 26th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing construction/real estate, healthcare, technology, hospitality, professional services, and non-profit organizations among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 26th, 2024, will be held at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Ryan Lindsay, partner at Wipfli.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Robert Babyar, MD
Adelante Healthcare

Cody Bjugan
Allied Development & VestRight

Tamara Bohannon
FSL - Foundation for Senior Living

Erin Boyd
Talkspace

Michael Brinker
GiveCorporation, Inc.

Gaby Cardenas
The Colibri Collective

Casey Cartier
Jokake Construction Services

Katherine Cecala
Junior Achievement of Arizona

Justin Chase
Solari, Inc.

Carol Cheney
Epic Special Education Staffing

Joseph M. Ciolli
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Michelle Cirocco
Televerde Foundation

Justin Clarke
F|STAFF

Matthew Clyde
Ideas Collide

*Pedro Cons
Adelante Healthcare

Charles Coolidge
Viemed Healthcare

Lawrence D’Amico
Abrazo West Campus

*Kim Despres
Circle the City

Kathleen Duffy
Duffy Group, Inc.

Dana Dumas
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen

Bryan Eberson
Eberson Construction

Jeff Ellington
Runbeck Election Services

Joshua Farley
Redline Electric & Solar, LLC

Michael Fett
Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Jason Fischbeck
Automated Environments, LLC

Mike Forst
Sun State Builders

Tara Franks
Translational Drug Development (TD2)

David Gerovac
Canyon Building & Design

Eric Gilbert, CTS
FOH Productions and Roadcase.com

Chanie Gluck
4D Global

Mike Godbehere
GCON Inc.

Trish Gulbranson
Derma Health Skin & Laser

Caroline Harland
DermaCrush

John Herr
First Pacific

Melissa Holdaway
FUSE School Advisory Network & Arizona Charter Academy

Robert Hughes
Canyon State Electric

Deane Ilukowicz
TPI Composites

Meagan Jackman
The Harkey Group

Scott Jackson
Endeavoring Capital, LLC

LaVon Jackson Maccanico
Right Way Automotive Inc. dba Meineke Car Care Center(s)

Karen Johnson
New Pathways for Youth

Lisa Johnson
Corporate Interior Systems, LLC (CIS)

DeAndre Jones
FIS

Kim Joyce, GPC
Kim Joyce & Associates, LLC

Raffi Kajberouni
H.E.R.O.S. Inc.

David Karsten
Karsten’s Ace Hardware

Jami Kozemczak
Ballet Arizona

Charles Layne
GPS Insight

*Brad Leavitt
AFT Construction

Steve LeVine
Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations

Jamie Limber
Simple Living Solutions

Bret Long
Winsupply Phoenix RDC

Stephanie Maderazzo-Hughes
Canyon State Electric

Fran Mallace
Make-A-Wish Arizona

De Anna Mangum
CoupleyFit™️

Kurt Mangum II
CoupleyFit™️

Jared Manning
The Manning Group LLC

Dr. Milton Mattox
United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII)

Vicki Mayo
GMI

Dr. Jeff McGee
Cross-Cultural Dynamics

Jeff Meshey
Desert Financial Credit Union

*Cyntoni Miller
Black On The Job

Chris Miner
ArborWorks, LLC

Sentari Minor
evolvedMD

*Dr. Will Moreland
Moreland Training and Associates

David O’Brien
Quantum5

*Angela Olea
Assisted Living Locators

Nancy Padberg
Catholic Education Arizona

Chance Pearson
Redline Athletics Franchising, LLC

Martha Picciao-Mazor
Whiz Kidz Preschools

*Mark Plitzuweit
Edkey® Inc.

Brianna Pone
Phoenix Window & Door

Danielle Puente
D.P. Electric, Inc.

Dr. Amish Purohit
Arkos Health

Kris Richardson
RPG Brands

*Tom Riggs
MindWire

Lisa Roux
Shooter's World

Nirit Rubenstein
Dovly AI

Shaney Salomon
Optima ECM Consulting

Chet Samuelson
B.O.K. Financial

Jody Sarchett
Marsh McLennan Agency

Paul Sarzoza
Verde Clean

Beth Scarano
LaunchPM

Akshat Sethi
Thai Chili 2go

David Shapiro
Shapiro Law Team

Tiffany Sharp
Sharp Construction

Curtis Smith
Avior Wealth Management

Monty Staggs
SFE, LLC

Torrie Taj
Child Crisis Arizona

Lorraine Tallman
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Erica Tatum-Sheade
Integrated Mental Health Associates

Alexi Venneri
DAS Technology

Mahesh Vinayagam
qBotica

*Matt Walsh
Blue Signal

Ryan Weissmueller
Fintrepid Solutions

Jesse Werner
Whish Beauty

*Tanya Wilson
Priority Pumping, Junk-Rite, Sudzli and Ladies Kickin' Ass

Renee Yeager
Yeager Marketing

Michael Zalle
YellowBird

Frank Zimmerman
RBW Companies & R.B. White

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Sarah Lazarowitz
Titan CEO
sarahl@titanceo.com

