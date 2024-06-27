The 2024 Phoenix Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 105,000 individuals and generate over $34 billion in annual revenues.
This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 26th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing construction/real estate, healthcare, technology, hospitality, professional services, and non-profit organizations among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 26th, 2024, will be held at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Ryan Lindsay, partner at Wipfli.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).
Robert Babyar, MD
Adelante Healthcare
Cody Bjugan
Allied Development & VestRight
Tamara Bohannon
FSL - Foundation for Senior Living
Erin Boyd
Talkspace
Michael Brinker
GiveCorporation, Inc.
Gaby Cardenas
The Colibri Collective
Casey Cartier
Jokake Construction Services
Katherine Cecala
Junior Achievement of Arizona
Justin Chase
Solari, Inc.
Carol Cheney
Epic Special Education Staffing
Joseph M. Ciolli
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
Michelle Cirocco
Televerde Foundation
Justin Clarke
F|STAFF
Matthew Clyde
Ideas Collide
*Pedro Cons
Adelante Healthcare
Charles Coolidge
Viemed Healthcare
Lawrence D’Amico
Abrazo West Campus
*Kim Despres
Circle the City
Kathleen Duffy
Duffy Group, Inc.
Dana Dumas
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen
Bryan Eberson
Eberson Construction
Jeff Ellington
Runbeck Election Services
Joshua Farley
Redline Electric & Solar, LLC
Michael Fett
Southwest Behavioral & Health Services
Jason Fischbeck
Automated Environments, LLC
Mike Forst
Sun State Builders
Tara Franks
Translational Drug Development (TD2)
David Gerovac
Canyon Building & Design
Eric Gilbert, CTS
FOH Productions and Roadcase.com
Chanie Gluck
4D Global
Mike Godbehere
GCON Inc.
Trish Gulbranson
Derma Health Skin & Laser
Caroline Harland
DermaCrush
John Herr
First Pacific
Melissa Holdaway
FUSE School Advisory Network & Arizona Charter Academy
Robert Hughes
Canyon State Electric
Deane Ilukowicz
TPI Composites
Meagan Jackman
The Harkey Group
Scott Jackson
Endeavoring Capital, LLC
LaVon Jackson Maccanico
Right Way Automotive Inc. dba Meineke Car Care Center(s)
Karen Johnson
New Pathways for Youth
Lisa Johnson
Corporate Interior Systems, LLC (CIS)
DeAndre Jones
FIS
Kim Joyce, GPC
Kim Joyce & Associates, LLC
Raffi Kajberouni
H.E.R.O.S. Inc.
David Karsten
Karsten’s Ace Hardware
Jami Kozemczak
Ballet Arizona
Charles Layne
GPS Insight
*Brad Leavitt
AFT Construction
Steve LeVine
Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations
Jamie Limber
Simple Living Solutions
Bret Long
Winsupply Phoenix RDC
Stephanie Maderazzo-Hughes
Canyon State Electric
Fran Mallace
Make-A-Wish Arizona
De Anna Mangum
CoupleyFit™️
Kurt Mangum II
CoupleyFit™️
Jared Manning
The Manning Group LLC
Dr. Milton Mattox
United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII)
Vicki Mayo
GMI
Dr. Jeff McGee
Cross-Cultural Dynamics
Jeff Meshey
Desert Financial Credit Union
*Cyntoni Miller
Black On The Job
Chris Miner
ArborWorks, LLC
Sentari Minor
evolvedMD
*Dr. Will Moreland
Moreland Training and Associates
David O’Brien
Quantum5
*Angela Olea
Assisted Living Locators
Nancy Padberg
Catholic Education Arizona
Chance Pearson
Redline Athletics Franchising, LLC
Martha Picciao-Mazor
Whiz Kidz Preschools
*Mark Plitzuweit
Edkey® Inc.
Brianna Pone
Phoenix Window & Door
Danielle Puente
D.P. Electric, Inc.
Dr. Amish Purohit
Arkos Health
Kris Richardson
RPG Brands
*Tom Riggs
MindWire
Lisa Roux
Shooter's World
Nirit Rubenstein
Dovly AI
Shaney Salomon
Optima ECM Consulting
Chet Samuelson
B.O.K. Financial
Jody Sarchett
Marsh McLennan Agency
Paul Sarzoza
Verde Clean
Beth Scarano
LaunchPM
Akshat Sethi
Thai Chili 2go
David Shapiro
Shapiro Law Team
Tiffany Sharp
Sharp Construction
Curtis Smith
Avior Wealth Management
Monty Staggs
SFE, LLC
Torrie Taj
Child Crisis Arizona
Lorraine Tallman
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
Erica Tatum-Sheade
Integrated Mental Health Associates
Alexi Venneri
DAS Technology
Mahesh Vinayagam
qBotica
*Matt Walsh
Blue Signal
Ryan Weissmueller
Fintrepid Solutions
Jesse Werner
Whish Beauty
*Tanya Wilson
Priority Pumping, Junk-Rite, Sudzli and Ladies Kickin' Ass
Renee Yeager
Yeager Marketing
Michael Zalle
YellowBird
Frank Zimmerman
RBW Companies & R.B. White
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.
