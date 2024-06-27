2024 Phoenix Titan 100 Titan 100 Titan CEO

Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” — Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President TitanCEO

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 105,000 individuals and generate over $34 billion in annual revenues.

This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 26th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing construction/real estate, healthcare, technology, hospitality, professional services, and non-profit organizations among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 26th, 2024, will be held at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Ryan Lindsay, partner at Wipfli.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Robert Babyar, MD

Adelante Healthcare

Cody Bjugan

Allied Development & VestRight

Tamara Bohannon

FSL - Foundation for Senior Living

Erin Boyd

Talkspace

Michael Brinker

GiveCorporation, Inc.

Gaby Cardenas

The Colibri Collective

Casey Cartier

Jokake Construction Services

Katherine Cecala

Junior Achievement of Arizona

Justin Chase

Solari, Inc.

Carol Cheney

Epic Special Education Staffing

Joseph M. Ciolli

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Michelle Cirocco

Televerde Foundation

Justin Clarke

F|STAFF

Matthew Clyde

Ideas Collide

*Pedro Cons

Adelante Healthcare

Charles Coolidge

Viemed Healthcare

Lawrence D’Amico

Abrazo West Campus

*Kim Despres

Circle the City

Kathleen Duffy

Duffy Group, Inc.

Dana Dumas

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen

Bryan Eberson

Eberson Construction

Jeff Ellington

Runbeck Election Services

Joshua Farley

Redline Electric & Solar, LLC

Michael Fett

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Jason Fischbeck

Automated Environments, LLC

Mike Forst

Sun State Builders

Tara Franks

Translational Drug Development (TD2)

David Gerovac

Canyon Building & Design

Eric Gilbert, CTS

FOH Productions and Roadcase.com

Chanie Gluck

4D Global

Mike Godbehere

GCON Inc.

Trish Gulbranson

Derma Health Skin & Laser

Caroline Harland

DermaCrush

John Herr

First Pacific

Melissa Holdaway

FUSE School Advisory Network & Arizona Charter Academy

Robert Hughes

Canyon State Electric

Deane Ilukowicz

TPI Composites

Meagan Jackman

The Harkey Group

Scott Jackson

Endeavoring Capital, LLC

LaVon Jackson Maccanico

Right Way Automotive Inc. dba Meineke Car Care Center(s)

Karen Johnson

New Pathways for Youth

Lisa Johnson

Corporate Interior Systems, LLC (CIS)

DeAndre Jones

FIS

Kim Joyce, GPC

Kim Joyce & Associates, LLC

Raffi Kajberouni

H.E.R.O.S. Inc.

David Karsten

Karsten’s Ace Hardware

Jami Kozemczak

Ballet Arizona

Charles Layne

GPS Insight

*Brad Leavitt

AFT Construction

Steve LeVine

Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations

Jamie Limber

Simple Living Solutions

Bret Long

Winsupply Phoenix RDC

Stephanie Maderazzo-Hughes

Canyon State Electric

Fran Mallace

Make-A-Wish Arizona

De Anna Mangum

CoupleyFit™️

Kurt Mangum II

CoupleyFit™️

Jared Manning

The Manning Group LLC

Dr. Milton Mattox

United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII)

Vicki Mayo

GMI

Dr. Jeff McGee

Cross-Cultural Dynamics

Jeff Meshey

Desert Financial Credit Union

*Cyntoni Miller

Black On The Job

Chris Miner

ArborWorks, LLC

Sentari Minor

evolvedMD

*Dr. Will Moreland

Moreland Training and Associates

David O’Brien

Quantum5

*Angela Olea

Assisted Living Locators

Nancy Padberg

Catholic Education Arizona

Chance Pearson

Redline Athletics Franchising, LLC

Martha Picciao-Mazor

Whiz Kidz Preschools

*Mark Plitzuweit

Edkey® Inc.

Brianna Pone

Phoenix Window & Door

Danielle Puente

D.P. Electric, Inc.

Dr. Amish Purohit

Arkos Health

Kris Richardson

RPG Brands

*Tom Riggs

MindWire

Lisa Roux

Shooter's World

Nirit Rubenstein

Dovly AI

Shaney Salomon

Optima ECM Consulting

Chet Samuelson

B.O.K. Financial

Jody Sarchett

Marsh McLennan Agency

Paul Sarzoza

Verde Clean

Beth Scarano

LaunchPM

Akshat Sethi

Thai Chili 2go

David Shapiro

Shapiro Law Team

Tiffany Sharp

Sharp Construction

Curtis Smith

Avior Wealth Management

Monty Staggs

SFE, LLC

Torrie Taj

Child Crisis Arizona

Lorraine Tallman

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Erica Tatum-Sheade

Integrated Mental Health Associates

Alexi Venneri

DAS Technology

Mahesh Vinayagam

qBotica

*Matt Walsh

Blue Signal

Ryan Weissmueller

Fintrepid Solutions

Jesse Werner

Whish Beauty

*Tanya Wilson

Priority Pumping, Junk-Rite, Sudzli and Ladies Kickin' Ass

Renee Yeager

Yeager Marketing

Michael Zalle

YellowBird

Frank Zimmerman

RBW Companies & R.B. White

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.