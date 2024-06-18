Video Visitation Access Expanding at State Farm Correctional Center

Agency News

June 18, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partners ViaPath and Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI) have expanded video visitation at State Farm Correctional Center. The expansion took effect at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 18.

Every living area at the facility is now equipped with video visitation equipment, allowing inmates to conduct visits from their living areas.

Hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

Any previously scheduled visit outside of those hours will need to be rescheduled once the new hours are implemented.

If two inmates in the same living area are scheduled for a visit simultaneously, one visit will remain and the other will be canceled. For the canceled visit, the visitor can reschedule their visit in the Visitation Scheduler.

Video visitation will not be available when facilities are operating on lockdown status.

The following facilities have also expanded access to video visitation in 2024:

Sussex I State Prison and Cold Springs Correctional Unit expanded video visitation in May.

Keen Mountain Correctional Center expanded its visitation in April, following Deerfield Correctional Complex (April 3) and Pocahontas State Correctional Center (April 9). Earlier this year, the VADOC expanded video visitation at Virginia Correctional Center for Women (January 29) and Baskerville Correctional Center (February 6), In late 2023, video visitation expanded at Green Rock and River North correctional centers.