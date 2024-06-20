Foreclosure.com Interviews Denise Supplee, a Real Estate Specialist in the Philadelphia, PA, Housing Market

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in their local markets.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types. In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.Tim recently interviewed Denise Supplee, a real estate specialist in the Philadelphia, PA, market. In that interview, Denise compared the suburban Philadelphia housing market with the conditions closer to the city. Denise says the market in northern Philadelphia remains active, with bidding wars continuing in the suburbs, homes selling quickly, and inventory remains low. Conversely, the Philadelphia urban market has experienced a slowdown, with homes staying on the market for longer periods. The video featuring Denise is called Real Estate Expectations for Philadelphia, PA, in Spring 2024 and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here Foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings by targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes, government foreclosures, pre-foreclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy homebuyers, often before they hit the market. Foreclosure.com also updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful and free email alerts.Persons interested in deep insight and unique opportunities in the local residential real estate market can find this helpful series of videos at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at

