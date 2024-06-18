Tuesday, June 18

State law means more ‘middle housing’ is coming to Renton

House Bill 1110 was passed last year by the Washington Legislature to allow more “middle housing,” which describes housing such as duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, courtyard apartments, cottage housing and townhomes. Intended to encourage more development of middle housing, the bill requires cities to allow a broader range of housing in areas with mostly detached single-family homes. Continue reading at The Renton Reporter. (City of Renton)

Washington voters want their lawmakers working all year long, poll finds

Most Washington voters want their lawmakers to be at the Legislature in session during the entire year, according to a new poll from the Northwest Progressive Institute, a non-profit based in Redmond. Of the 615 voters polled, 59% said they would support changing the Washington Constitution to allow the state House and state Senate to be in regular session year-round. The Constitution currently limits odd-year sessions to 105 days and even-year sessions to 60 days. The Legislature or the governor can call a special session, but those can’t last longer than 30 days. Continue reading at The Washington State Standard. (Laurel Demkovich)

Eviction or intervention? Debating Washington’s eviction program as cases surge

The spike in evictions, and backlog of cases, in King County has prompted a debate over how well Washington state’s plan is working to help tenants facing evictions. Washington’s current eviction program…officially began in 2022. The state pays for attorneys to represent low-income tenants facing eviction. The Rental Housing Association of Washington, or RHAW, advocates for independent landlords in the state, many of whom find themselves in a position to go to court when a tenant doesn’t leave their unit. Starting in late 2023, some parts of Washington state began experiencing spikes in evictions shortly after pandemic-era protections began phasing out Continue reading at KUOW. (Allan Vega)

Associated Press

Judge orders railway to pay tribe nearly $400 million

Axios

Scoop: Senate Dems line up behind Heinrich, Schumer’s bump stock ban

Biden moves to help half a million undocumented people married to citizens

Bellingham Herald

An Eastern WA salmon fishing tradition is being stopped. State says it got too popular

Bellingham officials raise Juneteenth flag in show of strength; challenged to ‘do the work’

Capital Press

Hops industry appears headed into market correction

Study suggests taking Washington farmland to create riparian buffers (Van De Wege)

Washington farm settles with AG over harassment, assault allegations

Columbian

Music publishers urge states to investigate Spotify

Lost chances to treat overdose survivors are documented in new Medicare study

Washington’s deadliest route is a well-traveled road that runs from Fife to Everett

Courier-Herald

State superintendent of schools says student privacy won’t diminish

Everett Herald

Marysville school board president resigns amid turmoil

Everett inches closer to Park District affordable housing plan

Lawmakers to confront Boeing CEO on mounting quality and safety issues

Editorial: U.S. Supreme Court ‘ducks’ reason on bump stocks

Federal Way Mirror

Opinion: People and their behaviors drive the legislative bus | Livingston (Wilson, Taylor)

Journal of the San Juan Islands

Washington’s wildfires: where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going

News Tribune

We all scream when an ice cream truck spills tasty cargo on WA state highway

The biggest Juneteenth celebration in Washington is in Tacoma. Expect live music, food

Opinion: Students don’t have to take on massive debt. The trades need workers and they pay well

Peninsula Daily News

Jefferson County adopts summer fire regulations

Puget Sound Business Journal

Major landlords targeted by class-action lawsuits over pricing

Thousands of businesses could see overtime pay costs spike in July

Comment: Washington employers must close pay gap

Comment: Opinion: How Washington schools can replenish the workforce pipeline

Comment: Seattle needs to take its Stadium District seriously

South Whidbey Record

New pursuit law changes rules of the road

Spokesman Review

Is Spokane’s housing market finally leveling? The average home in the county saw a slight decrease in value this year

Tri-City Herald

Fire scorches 200 acres, threatens homes and knocks out power north of Pasco

Washington Post

Most Americans approve of DEI, according to Post-Ipsos poll

What to know about Juneteenth and its historical significance

Biden to waive penalties for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens

With obesity a major public health threat, U.S. panel releases guidelines for kids

Boeing CEO faces Senate hearing, hours after release of new whistleblower complaint

WA State Standard

Railroad owes nearly $400M to WA tribe, judge rules

Washington’s ferry system steers toward less choppy waters

Wenatchee World

Davis Canyon brush fire burns 2 acres

Peshastin Bridge closed, repairs to take about a month

Lake Chelan fire surpasses (sic) 3,800 acres, Stehekin meeting Tuesday

Leavenworth City Council votes to allow cottage homes in residential zones

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Former Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz comes out as gay

US Surgeon General says social media is a danger to youth mental health

Boeing’s CEO is appearing before a Senate panel as a new whistleblower emerges

Judge orders BNSF to pay Washington tribe nearly $400 million for trespassing with oil trains

‘Don’t be afraid to speak up’: Companies to pay $470,000 for failing to protect female farmworkers

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Public health, climate experts call summer heat a crisis as temperatures rise

Amazon Labor Union workers vote overwhelmingly in favor of an affiliation with Teamsters

KNKX Public Radio

Amazon’s struggling union joins forces with the Teamsters

Seattle Student Union says $2M telehealth plan isn’t enough

KUOW Public Radio

More people die on south Seattle streets, where wide streets encourage fast driving

‘I am a gay Latino man,’ says former Seattle Chief Adrian Diaz after stepping down

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane County Emergency Management considering new alert for fast-moving wildfires

Cascadia Daily News

What makes Whatcom’s trash and recycling system unusual?

City outlines next six years of transportation network improvements

Crosscut

Scientists seek ways to protect PNW rainforests from wildfires

UW grad students get 36% raise as academic unions gain traction



MyNorthwest

King County deputies recover 40 pounds of meth in massive drug bust

Marysville school board president steps down amid turbulent period for school district

The Urbanist

Metro Adding Hydrogen Buses, Auditor Casts Doubt on Fleet Electrification Strategy