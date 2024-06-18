InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Specialized Socks for Sport and Exercise that Offer Comfort and Traction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua L. of Silverdale, WA is the creator of the Split Grip Sock, a pair of modified socks designed to reduce slipping while jogging, running, or otherwise participating in sports or exercise. The socks have a separate compartment for the big toe to improve pivoting and acceleration while additional padding over the top and heel area helps prevent discomfort from lace pressure. Slipping during lateral movements performed during different athletic activities is frustrating and uncomfortable. The sock solves those problems by adding grip to the bottom of the sock which makes contacts the shoe insole, having a separate compartment for the big toe allowing for improved pivoting and change of direction, padding over the metatarsals to alleviate shoe lace pressure, and padding over the heel area to prevent blisters.
The sock can feature a thicker weave over the top of the foot and heel, with glued and heat pressed rubber pieces on the bottom of the foot. The rubber grip elements have two specific shapes: full red hexagon rubber pieces are placed underneath the big toe and the part of the ball of the foot below the big toe specifically to provide traction when pivoting and pushing off, and the column of blue half hexagon rubber pieces for the second and third toe point vertically to allow for traction when running and back pedaling vertically. The blue half hexagon rubber pieces for the fourth and fifth toe point toward the lateral side of the foot to allow for better traction when moving laterally.
The two orange hexagon pads on the heels represent a thicker/fluffier knit material that provides padding to prevent friction that can cause blisters. The four orange hexagon pads over the first and second metatarsals and medial and middle cuneiforms represent a thicker/fluffier knit material that provides padding to alleviate lace pressure. While wearing the socks, users will ultimately improve comfort, performance, and efficiency when playing sports or exercising.
The global activewear market is substantial, valued at tens of billions of dollars, with significant contributions from major markets like North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the activewear market is expected to be strong, often in the range of 6-8%, over the next few years. Increasing awareness of health and wellness has driven more people to engage in physical activities, thereby boosting demand for exercise apparel.
With more people looking to improve their health and fitness levels, they are consistently looking for new and improved products that assist performance without impacting comfort levels. Advances in fabric technology, such as moisture-wicking, breathable, and antimicrobial materials, are some features that help athletes with their garment choices. The Split Grip Sock fits into this product market and offers several versatile and innovative features that would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Joshua filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Split Grip Sock product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Split Grip Sock can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
