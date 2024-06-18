InventionHome® Inventor Creates Independent Plug Installed on an Appliance that Receives Power From Generators
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionel M. of Columbus, OH is the creator of the Emergency Plug, a modified plug that can be hardwired into different appliances to support a generator. Should a power outage occur, users can pull out the Emergency Plug and insert it into a generator to maintain power while off the grid. The plug is comprised of a threaded end, a washer, a protection prong shield, and a several interchangeable wires for various voltages.
Users can have the plug wired directly into an appliance like a refrigerator, furnace, and the like. When the power goes out, it can be extended and plugged into a generator to maintain power to the appliance. The specialized hardware plug can function with any type of appliance such as, but not limited to, furnaces, refrigerators, microwaves, ovens, lamps, medical equipment, and much more.
Markets associated with electrical appliances and generators are dynamic, driven by factors like the rising demand for uninterrupted power, technological advancements, and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources. The market for electrical generators is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5-7% over the next few years. The market for plugs and sockets is also expected to see steady growth, with a CAGR of around 4-6%. A key contributor to this market is the increasing reliance on electrical devices and the need for continuous power in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
Plugging electrical appliances into a generator can be difficult and frustrating. The existing plug, already secured within an outlet, must be removed and placed in the generator. Frequent need for a generator can make this process incredibly frustrating due to how difficult it can be to move larger appliances like refrigerators, furnaces, and the like. The Emergency Plug can be built directly into any appliance so it can function through electricity provided by a generator. The plug is innovative, versatile, and would significantly expand any industry manufacturer’s product line.
Lionel filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Emergency Plug product.
Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Emergency Plug can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
