ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard on 11 counts of Theft by Taking and 13 counts of False Statements and Writings. On several occasions from July 2018 through September 2022, the defendant is alleged to have unlawfully acquired funds from Hall County and the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia (PAC) to cover personal and unrelated expenses. The indictment also contains a number of travel expenditures for which the defendant is alleged to have obtained reimbursement for expenses she had previously submitted to PAC or had never actually incurred. To support these purchases, the defendant is alleged to have made false statements and falsified documents, including receipts.

“Those elected to uphold the law must operate honestly, ethically and transparently, and anything less undermines our system,” said Carr. “Theft of taxpayer dollars and falsifying documents to cover up that theft are entirely unacceptable. As with any case brought by our Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit, we follow the facts and evidence to ensure justice for the people of Georgia.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

“As a public official, Hall County citizens trusted Solicitor Stephanie Woodard with their community’s interests,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “This indictment illustrates that no one is above the law and must be held accountable for their actions. Working with our law enforcement partners, the GBI remains committed to following the facts and bringing to light evidence in public corruption investigations.”

The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Hall County Grand Jury on June 12, 2024, which returned an indictment* against Stephanie Woodard. The indictment includes, but is not limited to, the following allegations:

In June 2022, the defendant made a false statement that a receipt from the restaurant First Watch was an expense for abuse awareness and then took funds from Hall County.

In August 2022, the defendant used her Hall County P-Card to make a purchase related to Law School Admissions. The defendant then made false statements and writings that the registration and receipt from the Law School Admissions Council were for a victim in a local youth program.

In July 2021, the defendant made a false statement that a reimbursement request was for a dog cremation for an old magistrate court case and then took funds from Hall County.

In June 2022, the defendant used her Hall County P-Card to pay for “Testing Services.” In July 2022, the defendant made a false statement that the registration was for a different prep course and an individual other than the person for whom she actually paid to take the course.

In September 2022, the defendant used her Hall County P-Card to make a purchase at Target. The defendant then made a false writing that a pillow and pillow case were for a victim.

In August 2021 and August 2022, in a Travel Expense Request Form submitted to Hall County, the defendant willfully concealed that she had previously requested a reimbursement from PAC for the same expenses. In both instances, the defendant took funds from Hall County.

In July 2018, the defendant submitted to PAC a Continuing Legal Education Affidavit and Request for Credit, which falsely stated that she attended every initialed session in its entirety.

Prosecutors with the Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit, among others within Carr’s Prosecution Division, have previously secured convictions against former Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones, former Paulding County District Attorney Donald Richard “Dick” Donovan, and former Pickens County Chief Magistrate Court Judge William “Allen” Wigington.

A copy of this most recent indictment can be found here .

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.