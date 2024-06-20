Data Center Revolutions Celebrates 100th Podcast Episode with Former Naval Officer Mason Ward
As we celebrate this milestone 100th episode, we're more motivated than ever to continue highlighting the people and technologies revolutionizing how digital infrastructure supports our world.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Revolution, the leading podcast exploring the people, companies, and innovations driving the data center industry, will release its historic 100th episode on June 18th, 2024. This milestone episode features a compelling reunion between host Kirk Offel and his former Naval Officer Mason Ward.
— Kirk Offel, Host of Data Center Revolution
Before becoming industry leaders, Offel and Ward served together on the USS Memphis in the U.S. Navy. Now Offel, the founder of Data Center Revolution, and Ward, currently a senior executive at a major colocation provider, will reconnect to discuss their unique career journeys and the importance of adaptability when transitioning from the military to private sector.
"Having Mason join me for the 100th episode is incredibly meaningful," said Offel. "We've both undergone massive career transformations since our Navy days. Our conversation exemplifies the diversity of backgrounds and the curiosity that fuels innovation in this industry."
The episode will explore how transferable skills like strategic thinking, risk management, and leadership developed through military service translate to the data center space. Offel and Ward will also analyze the growing demand for skilled data center professionals and the importance of educational programs to develop the next generation of talent.
Over the past 100 episodes, Data Center Revolutions has featured exclusive interviews with C-level executives, engineers, entrepreneurs and more pioneers across the cloud, colocation, hosting and broader tech ecosystem. Landmark guests have included:
-Peter Gross, Managing Partner, PMG Associates
-Christian Belady, Advisor and Board Member
-Osvaldo Morales, Chief Officer of Infrastucture, DENVR Dataworks
-Chris Crosby, CEO, Compass Datacenters
-Alfonso Portillo, Data Center Design and Engineering Machine Learning Lead, Google
And many more visionaries shaping the future of data centers
"We're immensely grateful to our listeners and the industry leaders who have joined us for such candid insights into their companies and careers," said Offel. "As we celebrate this milestone 100th episode, we're more motivated than ever to continue highlighting the people and technologies revolutionizing how digital infrastructure supports our world."
The 100th episode of Data Center Revolutions will be available on all major podcast platforms on June 21st, 2024. For more details on the show, visit datacenterrevolution.cloud.
