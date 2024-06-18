Submit Release
Atlantic Grille announces Red, White & Blue Dinner

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Front row fireworks dinner show overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Atlantic Grille is a very special restaurant with fantastic views, food and cocktails and the only one of its kind in the area.”
— Managing Director, Carlton Grant
PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Grille, an award-winning, seafood forward, oceanfront restaurant offering spectacular sweeping ocean views located at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, just south of St. Augustine, announces its Red, White & Blue Dinner on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 pm in celebration of Fourth of July weekend.

Presenting a private terrace for guests to enjoy, Atlantic Grille offers a front row seat to watch the firework show starting at dusk at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The pre-fixe Red, White & Blue Dinner menu consists of appetizer selections of Bang Bang Shrimp, Sticky Ribs, and Oysters 3 Ways, and an entrée option of Smoked Short Rib, Brick Chicken, Almond Crusted Grouper, or Banana Leaf Snapper. To end on a sweet note, dessert choices include Red, White and Blue Cake, Gelato Trio, or a S’mores Brownie. Red, White & Blue Dinner at Atlantic Grille is $65 per guest plus tax. With limited space, reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable.

“We are very excited for the Red, White & Blue Firework Dinner at Atlantic Grille as this is a great way for neighbors and friends to enjoy the fireworks and a delicious meal while overlooking Atlantic Ocean,” says Managing Director, Carlton Grant. "Atlantic Grille is a very special restaurant with fantastic views, food and cocktails and the only one of its kind in the area.”

For more information about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach.com or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or X at @HammockResort with #lifeathammockbeach.

About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Located at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. Committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, Hammock Beach has two signature courses - Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course. Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids’ club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.

Autumn Mayfield
The Mayfield Group
email us here

