Weekapaug Inn Announces a Sustainable Seafood Dinner with Eating with the Ecosystem

An unforgettable evening that celebrates seafood, fisheries, culinary creativity, and the coastal ecosystems that sustain them.

WEEKAPAUG , RI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, is proud to host Eating with the Ecosystem . The special one-night-only culinary event that honors the rich biodiversity of New England’s coastal waters through an immersive and educational dining experience. Taking place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 5-8 pm, this waterfront evening begins with a cocktail reception on the lawn overlooking Quonochontaug Pond and continues with a four-course, seated dinner featuring local seafood sourced responsibly from regional fishermen and seafood businesses.Guests will enjoy a collaborative menu crafted by three acclaimed chefs:• Gerardo Viejo, Executive Chef of Weekapaug Inn• Terence Feury, Executive Chef of Ocean House• Stacy Deetz, Owner and Chef of Hangry KitchenEach dish tells the story of the surrounding salt pond and the marine ecosystems that sustain it, making this event a true celebration of coastal connection, culinary creativity, and environmental stewardship.This unforgettable evening is presented in partnership with Eating with the Ecosystem, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting a place-based approach to sustaining New England’s wild seafood. To confirm tickets to the event, guests visit: https://www.universe.com/events/eating-with-the-ecosystem-at-the-weekapaug-inn-tickets-2CQM89 Originally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet. Each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces.For more information about Weekapaug Inn and to make a reservation, visit weekapauginn.com. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram , Facebook and X.

