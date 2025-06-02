RIVER HOUSE AT ODETTE’S INVITES SOLITUDE WITH SOLO TRAVELER EXPERIENCE

A moment to relax at River House at Odette's, Photo Credit: Maxwell Wyndorf for River House

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Welcoming the ‘sound of silence’, River House at Odette’s, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., encourages quiet with its Solo Traveler getaway offer, available through Dec. 31, 2025. Designed to welcome guests looking to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life, the hotel is perfectly poised near major metropolitan markets, making it an ideal respite.Solo Travelers to River House at Odette’s design the exact stay they need, whether embracing solitude and relaxation or enjoying discovery and exploration while meeting new friends. After a calming check-in experience and a chance to breathe in the natural abundance of the riverside setting, guests enjoy a leisurely stroll to charming local bookstore – Farley’s Bookshop – to select a complimentary book. Balcony rooms overlooking the peaceful sounds of the Delaware River are the ideal place to read and unwind, with a complimentary bottle of wine to enjoy. For indulgent meals, visitors can elect private table enclaves or take a reserved seat at the bar to chat and connect with River House’s talented mixologists.Solo Traveler at River House at Odette’sStarting at $329/night*Available through Dec. 31, 2025• Leisurely check-in and late check-out, based upon availability• Complimentary book from Farley’s Bookshop• Bottle of wine• Reserved seating at Odette’sTucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant, inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the 2023 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.To enjoy a quiet respite at River House at Odette’s, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.*Rate is based upon availability and fluctuates based upon demand and season.

