New affordable rental homes coming for seniors, families in Surrey

CANADA, June 18 - Seniors, families and adults living with disabilities in Surrey will soon get access to 91 more units of affordable rental housing as construction begins on Harmony Apartments.

“Surrey is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, and that’s why our government is making historic levels of investments in projects like Harmony Apartments that offer affordable rents where people want to be,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “As part of our Homes for People plan, we’re taking strong action to meet this moment, tackle these challenges head on, and deliver more homes for people, faster.”

Harmony Apartments at 15145 20 Ave. in Surrey will offer 18 studios, 42 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom homes, and will feature a large multipurpose amenity space. The mixed-income building, funded by the Province through BC Housing, will have 50% of the units rented below market rates with rents geared to income, 20% offered at shelter rates for households with very low incomes, and 30% rented at low-end market rates.

“Harmony Apartments will provide affordable housing for seniors, families and adults living with disabilities so they can stay in the community they call home,” said Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama. “These 91 new homes will create a community within the broader South Surrey community where seniors, adults living with disabilities and families can thrive.”

Harmony Apartments is anticipated to open in late 2026. Residents will live in South Surrey’s Semiahmoo Town Centre neighbourhood, a short walk from parks, services and restaurants, and will have access to a number of regional and local bus routes. The land is owned by Peninsula Estates Housing Society, which operates as UNITI.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 1,800 homes in Surrey.

Quotes:

Doug Tennant, CEO, UNITI –

“Harmony Apartments is one of the most community-supported affordable housing projects in B.C.’s history. We are grateful that our community has made it clear that people with developmental disabilities, seniors, young families and others in need of affordable housing are welcomed and valued in their neighbourhoods.”

Brenda Locke, mayor of Surrey –

“I’m thrilled to see the Harmony Apartments project come to life. Surrey council supported this project by granting back development cost charges. This was a first for our city, and is a testament to our commitment to prioritizing affordable and inclusive housing. Together, we're paving the way for a more vibrant and equitable community where every individual has a secure and welcoming place to call home.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $14.4 million through the Community Housing Fund, and will provide approximately $870,000 in annual operating subsidies.

Peninsula Estates Housing Society, through UNITI, is providing the land for the project valued at $1.6 million, plus a $5-million capital investment and will be responsible for the building’s mortgage.

City of Surrey is providing a contribution of approximately $2.2 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund Non-Market Rental Housing Development Incentive.

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/