InCharge Energy Awarded National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint® Contract
InCharge Energy is thrilled to be awarded the NASPO ValuePoint® contract, which will allow us to deliver our innovative and reliable EV charging solutions to a broad range of public agencies.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCharge Energy, the leader in reliable and scalable EV fleet charging solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a NASPO ValuePoint® contract for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Equipment and Services. This prestigious contract, awarded to the twelve highest ranked suppliers through a competitive procurement process, confirms InCharge Energy as a recommended partner for organizations seeking to electrify their fleets. It also enables InCharge Energy to offer its end-to-end electric fleet charging products and services to state and local government and educational entities across the nation – now more efficiently and cost-effectively.
— Paul Glenney, Executive Director at InCharge Energy
NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program is focused on providing the highest quality, reliable solutions at cost-effective pricing to the public entities it serves – including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, US territories, and other eligible entities - to support the buildout and scaling of vital infrastructure.
At ACT Expo in Las Vegas last month, InCharge Energy announced the introduction of three next-generation multi-vehicle chargers – the ICE-600, ICE-480 and ICE CUBE – three industry-leading EV charging solutions designed to meet the needs of growing fleets across North America. Capable of up to 500kW from a single connector, the ICE-600 provides dynamic power sharing down to 60kW increments – providing faster charging of up to 10 Evs at once and a compact footprint to accommodate locations with space limitations. Available with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector option, the ICE-600 provides ultra-fast charging for larger fleets or for strategically located depots along major routes.
Perfect for charging at mixed fleet depots or along a longer route, the ICE-480 fast-charges up to four EVs simultaneously with dynamic power sharing down to 120kW increments, capable of delivering up to 480kW on a single connector, while another four vehicles remain plugged in and ready to charge - ensuring efficient use of space and power for quicker charging needs. The new ICE CUBE 240kW split system includes EV charging with an integrated battery storage of 200kWh, which can be increased to 800kWh. It charges up to four EVs at once and utilizes local grid, solar, power modules, or battery packs, supporting cost efficiency and fleet availability even during peak periods.
States and local governments can now leverage InCharge Energy’s reliable and scalable turnkey solutions for EV infrastructure through the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative contract. This program streamlines the procurement process for governmental agencies, ensuring access to high-quality EV charging equipment and services for fleets at pre-negotiated prices for compliance with purchasing requirements. InCharge Energy provides innovative, reliable and interoperability proven electrification solutions to meet the complex needs of public sector clients, with the NASPO ValuePoint rigorous vendor selection process ensuring quality, value, and compliance with stringent security and data protection standards.
For a full list of available EV charging hardware available from InCharge Energy, please visit: https://inchargeus.com/chargers/.
For the NASPO ValuePoint contract, interested parties can learn more information at https://naspovaluepoint.org/portfolio/electric-vehicle-charging-station-equipment-and-services/ or can connect directly via sales@inchargeus.com.
About NASPO ValuePoint
NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts – offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.
NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, their logos, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.
About InCharge Energy
InCharge Energy is simplifying and accelerating commercial fleet electrification in North America. The vertically integrated company’s reliable and scalable turnkey solutions for EV infrastructure equip North America-based businesses, auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and public agencies with everything they need to seamlessly electrify their fleets and optimize daily operations. The company’s wide range of dependable and robustly tested EV charging hardware is complemented by innovative offerings that are unique to InCharge, including its open API and scalable InControl™ charge management software, with user-friendly tools to optimize vehicle uptime, mitigate demand charges, and reduce charging-related energy costs while simplifying charging operations. Charging as a Service provides worry-free charging at a predictable, lower monthly cost, and the company’s grants and funding experts help organizations optimize their electrification spend. InCharge’s in-house team of service technicians, strategically located across the continent, provide the company’s customers with the rapid response and issue resolution, plus efficient lighting, and other services.
Headquartered in the world’s first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., with investment backing from ABB E-Mobility, InCharge Energy has locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Michigan, Virginia, and Quebec, Canada. InCharge was recognized by Fast Company in 2024 as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for Transportation and named Best in Biz Awards 2024 FAST Company Innovation award, 2023 Silver winner in Company of the Year, B2B category, and Cameron Funk, CEO of InCharge, was named an Ernst & Young (EY) 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist. More information about InCharge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. Follow InCharge on LinkedIn and Facebook.
