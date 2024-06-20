Maze Theory's New Mixed Reality Game ‘Infinite Inside’ Coming To Apple VisionPro, MetaQuest and VR Platforms 12th July

Hidden clues in Infinite Inside Mixed reality puzzle in Infinite Inside Infinite Inside's mysterious puzzle

We’re looking to break new ground by interweaving MR and VR in previously unseen ways. Feedback shows we’ve hit the spot, as mixed reality fans and gamers love it.” — Ian Hambleton

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Maze Theory (a subsidiary of Saltwater Games), the London-based immersive entertainment studio and creators of Peaky Blinders: The Kings Ransom, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time and Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, announce their brand new puzzle-adventure mixed reality game Infinite Inside, going on sale 12th July.

To coincide with the rollout of Apple VisionPro (China, Japan and Singapore, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom), Infinite Inside will be among the first games available for the new headset in eight languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, simplified Chinese, traditional Mandarin and Korean.

The game is also coming to MetaQuest, PlayStation VR2, Pico and Steam.

Infinite Inside is the world’s first mixed reality experience to seamlessly blend augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), making these multi-dimensions a fundamental part of the storytelling and gameplay.

It received universal praise with a score of 4.8/5 from more than 100 reviews for its AppLab and SideQuest release earlier this year. Heralded as “a whole new spin on puzzle games” and described as “wonderful and unique” and promising to be “the original new game that VR enthusiasts crave.”

When the enigmatic ancient artefact known as the ‘Plinth’ mysteriously materialises in the player’s home, it opens a portal to a tranquil, dream-like world, filled with impossible architecture and hidden secrets. Guided by echoes of past explorers, players will collect shards, solve three-dimensional puzzles, and assemble keys to unlock the mysteries of a secret society, committed to maintaining the balance of order and chaos. Players are enticed to solve the puzzles, reveal the truth about society, the legacy of the Plinth and own their place in this mystical world.

Key features are

Room-scale gameplay that seamlessly blends mixed and virtual reality.

Five stunning worlds, where players escape into peaceful and soothing labyrinths filled with mysteries.

Players can manipulate 3D geometric puzzles using precise intuitive hand tracking.

Players engage with a deep and captivating story embedded in the world.

For Apple Vision Pro, the game features 3D spatial audio and cinematic sound design

Ian Hambleton, Maze Theory CEO, says: “With Infinite Inside we’re looking to break new ground, by interweaving MR and VR in previously unseen ways. Demo feedback shows we’ve hit the spot, as mixed reality fans and gamers love it”

He adds: “It's the advanced, innovative new experience that early adopters of MR technology (Quest 3, Apple VisionPro) have been waiting for. The game has a broad appeal for curious creatives and problem solvers, tech enthusiasts as well as fans of adventure and puzzle gaming. It’s pure escapism and offers top quality graphic environments and intuitive authentic interaction.”

About Maze Theory & Saltwater Games

Maze Theory is an award-winning London-based immersive entertainment studio dedicated to redefining storytelling. It comprises a restless team of digital creatives, tirelessly seeking out new ideas that will push the boundaries of players’ and audiences’ imagination.

Since its inception in 2018 Maze Theory have released award winning games including Doctor Who - The Edge of Time and Peaky Blinders - The King’s Ransom.

In 2024 Maze Theory was acquired by Saltwater Games, a Global Games Studio who focus on bringing together the best of emerging technology, creativity and innovation to deliver captivating games and exceptional products.

Infinite Inside is being co-published with Make Waves in Asia Pacific (APAC).

Headquartered in Singapore, Make Waves is dedicated to becoming a leading publisher and producer of immersive VR games and advanced educational applications. Centred around 'Learn' and 'Play,' our three innovative studios aim to excel in gameplay, storytelling, and technical advancements in both VR and education. Additionally, Make Waves also focuses on VR game publishing, seeking emerging studios and projects globally to support through co-development, publishing solutions, and financial backing.

