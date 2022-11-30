Submit Release
Popular Entertainment Channel Da Vinci, For Learning-Loving Viewers, Debuts in US on Sling TV and TCL

One of Da Vinci's most popular edutainment shows Operation Ouch

Popular show Operation Ouch

Da Vinci's popular show about The Second Chance Animal Rescue's mission to help abandoned pets.

Da Vinci's Pet Rescuers

Fast-paced adventures to fascinating places in and around South Africa's national parks with a zany professor.

Da Vinci's Siyaya Come Wild With Us

Da Vinci’s new FAST channel now available, streaming positivity and feel-good content 24/7.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International pay TV channel Da Vinci, available in 70 million homes worldwide, brings its high quality and award-winning family edutainment experience to millions of viewers in the US on free ad-supported streaming TV services (FAST) debuting on SLINGFree.

Da Vinci's newly launched FAST channel is now available for all SLING users to stream for free, without any payment or credit card required. The channel will continue its FAST rollout to streaming TV audiences across America on TCL Channel’s free streaming service available on TCL TVs, powered by Roku and Google smart TV systems.

Da Vinci is expanding FAST distribution rapidly, leveraging the trend towards ad-supported streaming and new platforms, giving much broader exposure to its engaging and inspiring mix of programming that bridges entertainment and education and targets millennial and Gen Z families.

Da Vinci elevates streaming TV with an experience that maximises co-viewing and family time and supports the channel’s mission to create a smarter, kinder world.

Da Vinci delivers an edutainment experience the whole family enjoys and parents trust. Its growing presence on free ad-supported streaming TV services in the US market is hugely significant for the purpose-driven family-first brand.

The channel features popular, first-window and award-winning documentaries, series and TV shows that are all TV-G rated. Programming spans factual entertainment, scripted dramas, animation, comedy and more for learning-loving viewers. The titles cover a wide range of categories: science/ tech, nature/wildlife/pets, maths/engineering, creativity/arts, society/culture, and adventure/exploration. With a special focus on STEM, creativity, critical thinking, and social-emotional learning across all genre categories, the channel celebrates these timely contemporary themes in fun monthly programming marathons like the recent Kindness Challenge and Go Green campaigns.

Award-winning shows include Science Max, Operation Ouch, Siyaya: Come Wild with Us, The Pet Rescuers and many more. The channel also features exclusive and original in-house productions including the BAFTA-nominated show Search It Up and the upcoming holiday series Marvellous Makes.

Founder and COO, Estelle Lloyd, says: “It’s our mission to support and entertain families by providing a high quality, edutainment experience for co-viewing. Da Vinci streams positivity; and values-driven, feel-good content 24/7. We feel this is especially important in the post-COVID era.”

Lloyd adds: “These launches are significant as they remove the biggest barrier, the paywall, and expose us to new and fresh audiences. We can reach so many more homes and devices and - for us - that’s significant in fulfilling our purpose. We’re delighted to work with SLING and TCL and very keen to partner with more FAST platforms.”

Details from Charlotte Chisnall
Glint Communications on behalf of Da Vinci
+44 7939 594480
charlotte@glintcommunications.co.uk

You just read:

