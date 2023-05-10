Da Vinci’s Becoming Xtraordinary Presented by Bear Grylls Debuts Trailer Ahead of May 28th Series Premiere

Bear Grylls presents Da Vinci's Becoming Xtraordinary

Brand new 10-part docuseries, exclusive to Da Vinci, is presented by Bear Grylls and delves into the journeys of the world's most exceptional individuals.

We fill a gap in the market by offering real-life, inspirational content families enjoy together. We strongly believe that what it takes to achieve your ambitions is often influenced by entertainment” — Estelle Lloyd, Founder/COO Da Vinci and series Executive Producer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Da Vinci, the global family entertainment streamer, in partnership with celebrated survivalist/adventurer Bear Grylls’ production company BecomingX, debuts the first-look trailer for Becoming Xtraordinary, a 10-part docuseries premiering May 28th at 8pm ET.

The series is a co-production between Da Vinci and Bear Grylls’ BecomingX, and delves into the journeys of the world's most exceptional and influential individuals, from tennis legend Roger Federer to Oscar winning actress Julia Roberts - and many more!

Da Vinci will premiere the first trailer for brand new Becoming Xtraordinary across FAST & CTV platforms.

The brand new series will be available across Da Vinci’s linear and video-on-demand platforms including FAST channels on Local Now, Sling Freestream, TCL Channel, Free TV, Rakuten TV, LG Channels, Netgem, and VIDAA.

The family entertainment series is filled with inspiring interview-driven stories of success from world renowned figures including Julia Roberts, Roger Federer, Courteney Cox, Channing Tatum, Olympic Gold medallists, Nobel laureates, and more. Co-produced with Bear Grylls’ BecomingX and award-winning studio Chrome Productions, Becoming Xtraordinary invites families to gain insights and inspiration from some of today’s most accomplished individuals.

Bear Grylls has dedicated his life to achieving greatness and encouraging others to pursue their passions. Now, he has invited some of his closest, and most accomplished, friends to share their stories in this streaming series accessible to millions of viewers across the globe.

The trailer debuts just weeks after Da Vinci’s recent FAST channel launch on Allen Media Group digital streaming platform Local Now – the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America. With this expanded distribution, Da Vinci continues on its mission to create a smarter, kinder world through family entertainment.

Becoming Xtraordinary comprises three seasons of 10 episodes each all presented by Bear Grylls and guided by in-studio hosts Mwaksy and Evan. Mwaksy Mudenda, of UK’s hit entertainment series Blue Peter, and YouTube sensation Evan Edinger lead viewers through conversation and highlight timely and engaging themes throughout the series.

Bear Grylls said: “There are no shortcuts to success, but there are some secrets. We wanted to create a series where families around the globe can hear first-hand from some of the world’s greatest achievers and realize that they too can attain extraordinary things.”

Estelle Lloyd, (Da Vinci) co-founder, COO and series executive producer says: “We fill a gap in the market by offering real-life, inspirational content that families can enjoy together. We strongly believe that what it takes to achieve your ambitions is often influenced by entertainment.”

About Da Vinci

Da Vinci, a premier Pay TV and FAST channel, brings the ultimate family entertainment experience to more than 100 countries worldwide, reaching more than 250 million families worldwide. Its acclaimed programming celebrates family time, supporting the channel's purpose to create a smarter, kinder world.

With its diverse lineup of award-winning documentaries, heartwarming series, thrilling reality shows, and poignant stories, Da Vinci delivers an unforgettable and fun experience that brings families together. Whether viewers want to learn about science and nature, explore different cultures, or stay informed about current events, Da Vinci provides a vast array of topics to inspire and entertain.

With more than 550 distribution partners, Da Vinci extends its reach through various consumer touchpoints, including a Da Vinci Kids SVOD channel available on platforms like Comcast Xfinity/Cox, kids mobile apps, and hardware deals, such as the Miko robot. Da Vinci provides an unmatched entertainment experience for viewers of all ages, whether they're at home or on-the-go.

For more information, visit https://www.davinci.tv/

