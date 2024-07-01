Rock The Street Wall Street Celebrates Milestone of Empowering 7,000 Girls through Financial & Investment Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS), a leading nonprofit dedicated to introducing underrepresented high school girls to financial and investment mathematics, proudly announces a significant milestone in its mission. As of today, RTSWS has empowered over 7,000 girls, equipping them with critical financial and investment fundamentals along with insights into the financial industry. This announcement coincides with the leadership transition at RTSWS, with Ashley Leftwich assuming the role of CEO, succeeding Founder Maura Cunningham.
Founded in 2012 by Maura Cunningham, a 25-year Wall Street executive, RTSWS has been working to narrow the gender and racial wealth disparities. The organization’s comprehensive programming provides early financial and investment education and offers access to students showcasing potential careers in finance at crucial decision-making stages in their university and early professional journeys.
Ashley Leftwich, with a background in mathematics and formerly the Chief Operating Officer, steps up as CEO, ready to continue the organization’s expansion and deepen its impact. "Taking the helm from Maura, I am profoundly honored and excited to lead RTSWS into its next chapter. Our commitment to these young women begins with introductions to investing and grows with them as we aim to spark a lifelong passion for finance, creating paths to individual success and access to the sector. We are grateful to dedicated sponsors and remarkable volunteers from the financial industry, " said Ms. Leftwich.
Maura Cunningham, continuing her involvement as Founder, Executive Chair, and Board Member, remarked, "It has been a privilege to see how RTSWS has transformed so many lives over the years. I look forward to continuing to grow our reach and build our impact. Together, we will keep working to empower young women by integrating the M in STEM, opening doors to rewarding careers and financial independence."
Under the new leadership, RTSWS will continue to innovate and develop its reach. The newly reimagined Alumnae & Career Center is one such initiative, providing ongoing support to RTSWS Alumnae as they navigate university life, internships, job shadowing and early career stages in the financial sector. Rock The Street, Wall Street is in 25 cities across the US, UK and Canada and offers online and virtual options as well.
RTSWS works together with its Sponsors and Supporters of world-class organizations, full list can be seen here.
About Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS):
Rock The Street, Wall Street is an innovative nonprofit organization that brings the world of finance to high school girls, providing financial and investment literacy before college and career decisions are made. Founded by former Wall Street executive Maura Cunningham, RTSWS operates in over 60 high schools across more than 25 cities in the US, UK, and Canada. The program leverages female leaders in the financial industry as volunteer instructors and coaches, helping students envision themselves in key roles within the finance sector.
For more information about Rock The Street, Wall Street and its programs, please visit RockTheStreetWallStreet.com.
