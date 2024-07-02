Meet the Artists on the Covers of the Top 60 Masters Awards Book

Frank Hoeffler's Art featuring on the Front Cover of the Top 60 Masters Book Tracey Chaykin's Art featured on the interior cover The art of Rod Cusik on the interior back cover Stephen Tobin's Art featured on the Back Cover

Viviana Puello’s Top 60 Masters Awards honors exceptional contemporary artists, celebrating their commitment to excellence

Art connects us beyond boundaries. This book honors that universal language, celebrating the remarkable talent of our top 60 masters” — Alan Gramandi

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International is excited to introduce the renowned artists who are showcased on the covers of the "Top 60 Masters Awards" book. Known as "the Oscars of the Visual Arts," the Top 60 Masters Awards honor exceptional contemporary artists from all over the world. This official book, which achieved Amazon best-seller status in 2022 and 2023, presents the award-winning artists of the Top 60 Masters Awards. Curated by Viviana Puello and featuring graphic design by Alan Grimandi, the book serves as a testament to artistic excellence and global creativity.

The "Top 60 Masters Awards" book serves as a definitive guide to the most remarkable artists of the year, highlighting their outstanding work and contributions to the art world. Below, you can get to know the incredible artists who are featured on the covers of this prestigious publication:

Front Cover: Frank Hoeffler

Frank Hoeffler, a native of Wisconsin, embarked on his artistic journey at a tender age, evolving into a classically trained professional artist. His creative prowess was honed at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, where he mastered various mediums. Hoeffler's versatile style, ranging from realism to abstraction, has been showcased in numerous national and international juried shows. Recognized as one of ArtTour International's Top 60 International Master Artists for 2022, 2023, and 2024, his art has graced the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square. The front cover of the book features an Untitled Abstract work by Hoeffler, showcasing his ability to blend complexity with aesthetic appeal. Hoeffler's contributions extend beyond his art, as he also serves as a judge, juror, and instructor in Wisconsin and beyond.

Back Cover: Stephen Tobin

Stephen Tobin is an acclaimed fine art photographer known for his innovative and emotionally resonant work. Recognized as one of ArtTour International's Top 60 Masters of Contemporary Art, Tobin's photography captures profound human experiences. His exhibitions include solo showcases at the Agora Gallery in Manhattan and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. After returning to Newfoundland, Tobin's artistic vision evolved through collaborations with local communities. In 2020, he became a registered nurse, integrating a message of healing into his art, particularly for individuals with PTSD. The back cover of the book features "Parenting," a poignant fine art photograph capturing the tender moment of a child's hand reaching out to a parent, symbolizing connection, trust, and the essence of caregiving. Tobin's work merges his artistic talent with his nursing background, offering a unique perspective on healing and resilience.

Interior Front Cover: Tracey Chaykin

Tracey Chaykin is a master artist who combines art with environmental advocacy. Her detailed colored pencil drawings and mixed media pieces highlight themes of conservation and environmental stewardship. Chaykin collaborates with organizations such as the IUCN/SSC Otter Specialist Group and Artists for a Green Planet and donates a portion of her sales to The Ocean Conservancy. Named one of ArtTour International's Top 60 Masters for 2022 and 2023, her work is showcased in prominent locations and publications, promoting environmental awareness. The interior front cover of the book features "Connected," a mesmerizing self-portrait in the form of the globe, serving as a powerful reminder of Mother Earth and our need to care for our environment. Chaykin's future projects will continue to focus on nature and conservation, aiming to inspire action through art.

Interior Back Cover: Rod Cusick

Rod Cusick draws inspiration from Einstein and Van Gogh to create his "Cosmic Images," which use post-impressionist techniques to visualize Einstein's thought experiments. His goal is to inspire viewers to explore physical reality through evidence-based judgments, encouraging curiosity and critical thinking. Influenced by role models like Albert Einstein, Carl Sagan, Arthur C. Clarke, and Stephen Hawking, Cusick's work blends scientific insights with creative storytelling. The interior back cover of the book features "Galactic Supercluster Merger," a dynamic mixed media piece that visualizes the colossal merging of galaxies, emphasizing the vastness and complexity of the universe.

The 'Top 60 Masters Awards' book, a testament to artistic excellence and global creativity, is curated by Viviana Puello, the esteemed founder of ArtTour International, with graphic direction by Alan Grimandi. This publication, a two-time Amazon best-seller, is not just a book but a significant milestone in the art world. It features 60 artists from around the world, each a master in their own right. This book is a must-have for art enthusiasts and collectors, as it encapsulates the very essence of contemporary art.

The awarded Top 60 Masters received their accolades at the prestigious Top 60 Masters Award Ceremony held at the Museum of Art and Design in New York. This event, which took place on June 22nd, celebrated the artists' incredible achievements and contributions to the art world. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches, artistic showcases, and a palpable sense of creativity and excellence. For those who could not attend, a special broadcast of the entire ceremony will air later this month on Vivid Arts Network TV. Co-created by Alan Grimandi and Viviana Puello, Vivid Arts TV is dedicated to bringing art to a global audience through its diverse media platforms. Accessible on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and mobile apps via the Apple App Store and Google Play, Vivid Arts TV Network ensures that viewers worldwide can experience the magic of the ceremony and witness the honor bestowed upon these exceptional artists.

For more information, to view all the awarded artists, or to nominate an artist for 2025 visit www.top60masters.com.