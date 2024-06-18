Wine Country Network Announces 2024 Global Whisky Challenge Winners- Lagg Distillery Scotland wins "Best of Show"
All products were tasted and evaluated "double-blind" by a seasoned team of professional judges, including John Lamond, Master of Malt, from Scotland.
Lagg Distillery Scotland wins "Best of Show" with Corriecravie Edition Sherry Cask Single Malt
Whisky Mogul Media, a division of Wine Country Network, Inc., the publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine, and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced the winners of the 2024 Global Whisky Challenge.
The Global Whisky Challenge is the world's first competition to evaluate whiskies made within three geographical regions. "To do this right, we sliced the world into three sections. We conducted three regionalized competitions in Denver in June. We took the nine highest-scored Double Gold winners to New York City, where our senior judges re-tasted, re-evaluated, and painstakingly selected the 2024 Global Whisky Champions," explains Wine Country Network CEO and Co-Founder Christopher J Davies.
2024 "Best of Show" Winners:
1st Place (Winner of the 2024 Global Whisky Trophy)
Lagg Distillery Scotland, Isle of Arran
Single Malt Scotch Whisky-Corriecravie Edition, Sherry Cask Finish
2nd Place
Armorik Single Malt-Warenghem Distillerie, France
Breton Single Malt Whisky, Sherry Finish
3rd Place
Stranahan's
American Single Malt, Sherry Cask, United States
"Best of Class" North America
W. L. Weller William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon
For complete results, visit: https://globalwhiskychallenge.com/2024-results/
2024 Double Gold Winners:
Brand Product
Bastille 1789 Hand Crafted Whisky Bastille Single Malt French Whisky
Whisky Armorik Armorik Single Malt French Whisky Sherry Cask
Garrison Brothers Garrison Brothers Balmorhea Bourbon
Garrison Brothers Garrison Brothers Guadalupe Bourbon
Norwest Spirits Savor Spear Single Barrel Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Stranahan's Stranahan's Mountain Angel Single Malt
Bushmills® Irish Whiskey Bushmills 12-Year
W. L. Weller Weller Full Proof Bourbon
Imperial Imperial 12-Year-Old
Von Payne Von Payne Reserve Bourbon
Wine Country Network received more than 120 entries for the inaugural Global Whisky Challenge. The company is planning to announce the 2025 dates shortly.
For updates, visit: https://globalwhiskychallenge.com
For our list of professional judges and their bios, visit:
https://globalwhiskychallenge.com/judges/
All products were tasted and evaluated "double-blind" by a seasoned team of professional judges. John Lamond, Master of Malt, whisky expert, and author from Scotland joined the 2024 Global Whisky Challenge Denver rounds.
The 2024 Global Whisky Challenge Grand Finale Rounds took place on Monday, June 10, 2024, at Eataly Downtown's Private Dining Room in New York City. The senior judges included: - Nicolas Post - Larry Wilcox - Jonathan Odde - Ted (Charles) Palmer
2024 Global Whisky Challenge Global Award:
Wine Country Network will deliver a custom-made iconic 18-inch sculptured trophy to Lagg Distillery Scotland for permanent display at the distillery.
Wine Country Network was founded in 2002. It owns and produces prestigious,
world-renowned professional spirit competitions such as the Denver International Spirits Competition, The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition, and the Tequila Mezcal Challenge.
