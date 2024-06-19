Bodhi and Optii Unite to Transform Hotel Service Management

The Bodhi hospitality platform is partnering with Optii’s housekeeping and service solution to redefine the guest experience in the hospitality industry. Bodhi is a cloud-based platform that controls, schedules and manages virtually all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, offices, homes, and multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs).

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software Development LLC and Optii Solutions, Inc. have forged a strategic alliance linking the Bodhi hospitality platform with Optii’s housekeeping and service solution. This collaboration is set to redefine the guest experience in the hospitality industry.

Optii, used by hotels to manage housekeeping, maintenance, service delivery, and staff communication, has grown rapidly as hoteliers seek to increase productivity, extend asset life, and improve the guest experience.

Bodhi is the gold standard for hotel technology management, offering guests, residents, managers and staff comprehensive management of systems in guestroom and across the property through partnerships with the leading players in hospitality. Bodhi enhances the guest experience while saving energy and streamlining operations.

Working together, Bodhi makes Optii even more powerful by:

• Simplifying service: Guests can make service requests, such as make up room, do not disturb, and request towels and linens, through the Bodhi Guest App or through one of our integration partners’ touch screens or keypads, and we will route them into the Optii platform.

• Provide real-time occupancy status: The Bodhi Property App equips housekeeping and maintenance teams with live occupancy status, ensuring guest privacy and optimizing the servicing of guestrooms.

• Automated service tickets: Bodhi Predictive Maintenance proactively monitors essential systems, automatically issuing service tickets for any suboptimal performance.

These tickets go to the Optii maintenance platform as well as the Bodhi Dashboard and Property App. Resolving a ticket in Optii simultaneously updates both platforms.

The Bodhi/Optii partnership will simplify service access for guests, ensuring a delightful stay, reducing your unexpected costs and adding to your bottom line.

"We are excited to partner with Bodhi to further enhance the value of Optii to hoteliers. This powerful integration further builds on Optii’s ability to automate and streamline hotel operations," said Katherine Grass, CEO of Optii Solutions. "Bodhi’s ability to monitor many aspects of a hotel allows Optii to automate workflows that trigger action and significantly reduce response time as well as admin time."

About Bodhi

Bodhi is a cloud-based platform that controls, schedules and manages virtually all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, offices, homes, and multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs). It enhances and simplifies the use of a wide range of popular hardware and software solutions, including HVAC, lighting, entertainment, door locks, leak and flood prevention, air quality, and property management systems.

Contact Bodhi at info@gobodhi.com

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

