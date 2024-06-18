Announcing SUNY's Carey Gabay Scholarship Winners

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the five 2023-24 winners of the Carey Gabay Scholarship Program. The scholarship honors Carey Gabay, an attorney and public servant who was tragically killed as an innocent victim of gun violence in 2015, and is awarded to incoming SUNY students who exemplify Gabay's commitment to social justice, leadership, and mentoring, as well as his personal story of academic success and overcoming his economically-disadvantaged background.

"The Carey Gabay Scholarship celebrates students that are leaders in their community and are working to make New York a better place to live, work and play,” Governor Hochul said. “Carey Gabay, a product of the Bronx public schools and a dedicated public servant, represented the New York dream in action and I’m proud that this continued scholarship honors his memory.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Carey was always willing to move mountains if it meant helping others, whether he knew them or not. His passion for humanity was his true calling, and that came through any time I saw him from doing public service work together in college to serving in New York State government. I have no doubt that the winners of this prestigious scholarship will honor this extraordinary man, by serving their communities and by removing obstacles to give all New Yorkers the same access to opportunities as their neighbors.”

Founder of the Carey Gabay Foundation Trenelle Gabay said, “Carey’s life was taken to a senseless act of gun violence, but his legacy and commitment to public service lives on through this scholarship. I know he would appreciate this program’s work to break down barriers for disadvantaged youth and I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to honor Carey's life and work."

Gabay grew up living in public housing and attending public school in the Bronx. After a successful high school career, he went on to graduate from Harvard University and Harvard Law School. He had a longstanding commitment to public service and giving back to those around him, and while at Harvard University, he ran to become the president of his undergraduate student body. During his career, he worked tirelessly in public service, beginning in 2011 as assistant counsel to the former governor and later as first deputy counsel for the Empire State Development Corporation.

The Carey Gabay Memorial Scholarship for students to attend four-year SUNY colleges will cover all costs of attendance, including tuition, room and board, college fees, books and supplies, and transportation and personal expenses.

The winners of this year's scholarship are:

Kathya Aguilera Murillo – Williamson, New York

Kathya Aguilera Murillo and her family are from Michoacan, Mexico before they moved to New York when she was eight years old. School was initially difficult for Kathya and she persevered. She would meet challenges again, this time when her father was sent back to Mexico. That drove Kathya to take on part-time work as she continued to maintain her GPA and keep her place in the National Honors Society. She is very active in helping people from marginalized communities and is pursuing a degree in Natural Resource Management. Kathya is attending SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry.

Bismah S. Ahmed – Queens Village, Queens, New York

Bismah S. Ahmed’s parents taught her and her siblings the value of social justice and lending a helping hand to those in need. She would take that to heart when her father died unexpectedly during her first year in high school. Her young mother worked extra shifts to care for Bismah and her three siblings, so Bismah worked two jobs to help the family. Activism fulfills her life, and Bismah would like to become an immigration lawyer and defend American liberties. Bismah is attending Stony Brook University.

Bryan Diaz-Ximello – Medford, New York

Bryan Diaz Ximello overcame personal challenges in his childhood; he found his voice in 7th grade and in doing so became an advocate for himself and others. Bryan worked with his school’s Culture and Community Committee to ensure that every student felt safe and welcomed. Bryan also participated in the Best Buddies program in high school to support students with learning disabilities. He is a first-generation college student who successfully earned his associate degree from Suffolk County Community College right before earning his high school diploma. Bryan is attending SUNY Oswego.

Nay Linn – Whitesboro, New York

Nay Linn is an Arakanese student who immigrated with his family from Myanmar knowing little English. Nay worked hard – taking AP courses, joining the National Honors Society, and winning the election for class treasurer. When Nay’s mother died, teachers and friends gave encouragement to stay on track. Nay remained as a student leader and peer mentor in high school and now in college. He is working toward becoming a pulmonologist and dreams of establishing schools in his home country and scholarships. Nay is attending Binghamton University.

Laura Maca Vela – New York, New York

Laura Maca Vela moved from Colombia to the United States at age six. She assimilated quickly to the American culture, learned English, and worked hard in school. Laura received a medical diagnosis for a rare genetic condition in 2019, which became a catalyst for Laura to pursue genetic research and to become an advocate for equal healthcare opportunities and treatments for everyone, no matter the social economic status of an individual. Laura is a first-generation college student and mentor to her younger cousins, who will also be the first in their families to pursue college. Laura is attending Binghamton University.

