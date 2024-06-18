Epicurean Pantry to Showcase Innovative Black Garlic Line at 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City

Black Garlic in action!

Get Ready for a Flavor Revolution: Epicurean Pantry Unveils Groundbreaking Black Garlic Line at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epicurean Pantry, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, will exhibit at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show, which attracts thousands of diverse makers, buyers, brokers, distributors, media reps, influencers, and industry professionals from across the U.S. and the globe for three days of delicious product discovery, networking and opportunities for new business partnerships.

Epicurean Pantry was founded in 2023 by food aficionado, nutrition expert, and business executive, Lisa Zeitel. The company is currently focused on its unique Black Garlic product line, which includes exceptionally flavorful black garlic paste, cloves, pearls, ketchup, and honey. Grow your condiment category with a savory, healthy, and versatile condiment! At this time, retailers in Fairfield County, Westchester County, and New Jersey stock the line. See the website for the list of current stockists.

The Black Garlic production technique merges modern technology with traditional methods to create a notably flavorful and superior health product with all-natural ingredients. Using fresh garlic from Greece and controlled fermentation methods, the company’s inspiration and focus is to elevate garlic's natural benefits through a meticulous 40-to-60-day transformation process in controlled heat chambers, akin to traditional Korean black garlic production. Future plans include expanding the black garlic product line to include additional black garlic-based products and diversifying the company’s offerings with other specially-sourced gourmet food items from around the world.

Epicurean Pantry believes that food should be both delicious and life-enhancing. Lisa Zeitel, Founder of Epicurean Pantry, explains, "Our mission is to seek out and share rare food finds from around the world that offer extraordinary flavors and significant health benefits. Our Black Garlic, imported from our exceptional producer in Greece, brings a remarkable umami flavor and superfood to the kitchen for discerning professional and home chefs. Our selection of premium black garlic products, consciously grown and produced in Greece, is second to none. Whether you are a specialty retailer, a culinary professional, or a home chef seeking culinary excellence, our range of exquisite black garlic delights is sure to impress with its umami flavor, health advantages, and culinary versatility,” Lisa adds.

Epicurean Pantry is delighted to be part of the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. "The Summer Fancy Food Show is the premier product discovery event for the specialty food industry, and this year’s event puts even greater emphasis on what’s new and innovative in food and beverage,” said Bill Lynch, president of the Specialty Food Association (SFA). “We’re thrilled that Epicurean Pantry will be among the exciting makers sharing their delicious, high-quality products with Show attendees.”

The 68th Summer Fancy Food Show, which runs June 23 - 25 at the Javits Center in New York City, will feature more than 180,000 specialty foods and beverages from global makers, as well as hot trends from the SFA Trendspotter Panel, category-specific pavilions, as well as the new Debut District featuring first-time exhibitors, brand-new products, incubators, and startups. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. Epicurean Pantry will showcase its Black Garlic Products at Booth #4416. For more information, click here.

For those interested in the Epicurean Pantry product line but cannot attend the show, contact Lisa at epicureanpantryus@gmail.com, visit the Contact Us page on the website or check out our Press Hub.

About Epicurean Pantry - Founded in 2023 by food aficionado and nutrition expert, Lisa Zeitel, Epicurean Pantry specializes in a unique Black Garlic product line, which includes black garlic paste, cloves, pearls, ketchup,and honey. The unique production of the black garlic line merges modern technology with traditional methods to create flavorful and healthful products with all-natural ingredients. Using fresh garlic from Greece and a controlled fermentation process, the resulting black garlic elevates garlic's natural benefits. Future plans include expanding the black garlic line and diversifying with other gourmet food items from around the world. More information can be found at https://www.epicurean-pantry.com.