Connecticut Breast Imaging Announces New Location in New Canaan, CT

New office location of Connecticut Breast Imaging

Connecticut Breast Imaging announces the Grand Opening of its state-of-the-art facility in New Canaan on June 9th.

Our goal is to provide patients with the highest quality breast imaging services in a comfortable and supportive environment.” — Dr. Gilda Boroumand

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Canaan, CT – Connecticut Breast Imaging is proud to announce the Grand Opening event of its newest state-of-the-art facility on Sunday, June 9th, from 8 AM to 4 PM at 23 Vitti St, Suite 100, New Canaan. The event welcomes the community to see the new space and meet the physicians and staff. Mammograms will be available on June 9th by appointment or walk-in, and physicians will be available to directly discuss results.

Connecticut Breast Imaging has also pledged to donate $25 to the Breast Cancer Alliance for each of the first 100 guests over the age of 18* during the New Canaan office’s Grand Opening event on June 9th. The Breast Cancer Alliance funds early-stage research, fellowships, education, and support for people on a breast cancer journey.

With esteemed Breast Imaging Radiologists Gilda Boroumand, M.D. and Jaime Szarmach, M.D., Connecticut Breast Imaging in New Canaan is dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of breast imaging services, including mammography, breast ultrasound, and breast biopsies. The facility is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly trained professionals committed to delivering the finest interpretations and compassionate care.

The practice’s new, cutting-edge center in New Canaan expands its commitment to delivering exceptional breast health services to the communities of New Canaan, Norwalk, Greenwich, Rowayton, Westport, Stamford, Bedford, Pound Ridge, Katonah, and surrounding areas.

"We are thrilled to bring Connecticut Breast Imaging's exceptional level of care and expertise to the New Canaan community," said Dr. Boroumand. "Our goal is to provide patients with the highest quality breast imaging services in a comfortable and supportive environment."

Connecticut Breast Imaging in New Canaan is committed to delivering rapid reporting of imaging studies, with results typically available within 24 to 48 hours. This expedited turnaround time enables patients to make informed decisions about their breast health quickly and efficiently.

"We are thrilled to establish our presence in this newly constructed medical building, which will provide patients with a convenient location and easy access to our comprehensive breast health services," Dr. Szarmach adds.

The new facility is conveniently located at 23 Vitti St, Suite 100, making it easily accessible to residents of New Canaan and neighboring communities. Connecticut Breast Imaging in New Canaan looks forward to serving as a trusted partner in the local community's journey toward optimal breast health. With a focus on patient-centered care, advanced technology, and expert medical staff, the facility is poised to set a new standard of excellence in breast imaging services.

About Connecticut Breast Imaging:

Connecticut Breast Imaging, founded in 2010, is a renowned innovator in comprehensive breast imaging and diagnosis. Led by esteemed doctors like Madhavi Raghu, M.D., who holds honors from the American Cancer Society and received training from Yale School of Medicine, the highly-regarded team is dedicated exclusively to screening and diagnosing breast cancer and other abnormalities. Connecticut Breast Imaging offers state-of-the-art services, including 3D Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, and Breast Biopsy services, across multiple locations in Brookfield, Southbury, Danbury, and now New Canaan. Most insurances are accepted.

For more information about Connecticut Breast Imaging or to schedule an appointment, please call 203-791-9011 or visit https://ctbreastimaging.org/

23 Vitti St, Suite 100, New Canaan, CT 06840

730 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804

775 Main St South, Southbury Green, Southbury, CT 06488

103 Newtown Road, Suite 1B Danbury, CT 06810

90 Locust Avenue, Suite 1B Danbury, CT 06810

*Max 100 guests