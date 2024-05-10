Connecticut Breast Imaging Radiologist, Dr. Madhavi Raghu Honored at ACS "Women Leading the Way to Wellness" Luncheon

Dr. Madhavi Raghu of Connecticut Breast Imaging

Connecticut Breast Imaging Radiologist, Dr. Madhavi Raghu to be Honored at American Cancer Society "Women Leading the Way to Wellness" Luncheon

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut Breast Imaging proudly announces that its esteemed Radiologist and Director of Breast Imaging, Madhavi Raghu, M.D., will be honored at the upcoming tenth-anniversary of the "Women Leading the Way to Wellness" luncheon. Organized by the American Cancer Society, the event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa, coinciding with the newly proclaimed “Women Leading the Way to Wellness Month” by Ned Lamont, Governor of the State of Connecticut.

This luncheon was established to promote women’s health and raise awareness of cancer prevention and early detection. This May marks the event’s tenth anniversary, and Governor Ned Lamont has declared May 2024 as “Women Leading the Way to Wellness Month” in the State of Connecticut. The luncheon also serves as a platform to honor individuals who have made significant strides in the fight against cancer and the advocacy of women’s wellness. Recognizing Dr. Raghu for her outstanding work in advancing breast health underscores the significance of this milestone anniversary and the month-long celebration.

Dr. Raghu has dedicated her entire professional career to improving access to breast health for individuals of all ethnicities and genders. Prior to joining Connecticut Breast Imaging, Dr. Raghu’s ten-year tenure working and directing the breast imaging fellowship program at Yale earned her immense respect among her colleagues in Connecticut, nationally, and internationally. Her continued commitment to enhancing patient care is evident in her innovative approach to breast health. She pioneered the implementation of a comprehensive script, ensuring that women can seamlessly transition from screening to biopsy on the same day if necessary. This initiative not only eliminates the anxiety of waiting for results but also significantly enhances accessibility for lower-income patients, eliminating the need for multiple days off work or childcare arrangements.

Recognizing the challenges faced by working women, Dr. Raghu ensures that Saturday biopsies are offered, enabling patients to undergo necessary procedures without taking time off from work. Furthermore, her advocacy extends to the transgender community, exemplifying her dedication to ensuring that all patients have equitable access to breast care.

"Dr. Madhavi Raghu's contributions to advancing breast health and her unwavering dedication to patient care exemplify the values we uphold at Connecticut Breast Imaging," says Gilda Boroumand, MD of Connecticut Breast Imaging. "Her innovative initiatives have not only transformed patient experiences but have also set a new standard for comprehensive breast care."

Connecticut Breast Imaging, founded in 2010, is a renowned innovator in comprehensive breast imaging and diagnosis. Dedicated exclusively to screening and diagnosing breast cancer and other abnormalities, the practice offers state-of-the-art services including 3D Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, and Breast Biopsy services, across multiple locations in Brookfield, Southbury, Danbury and its New Canaan office scheduled to open this June.

For more information about Connecticut Breast Imaging or to schedule an appointment, please call 203-791-9011 or visit www.ctbreastimaging.org.

730 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804

775 Main St South, Southbury Green, Southbury, CT 06488

103 Newtown Road, Suite 1B Danbury, CT 06810

90 Locust Avenue, Suite 1B Danbury, CT 06810

23 Vitti St, New Canaan, CT 06840