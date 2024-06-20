Viviana Puello, The Visionary Behind the Top 60 Masters Awards

Viviana Puello - CEO ArtTour International Magazine

Viviana Puello’s Top 60 Masters Awards honors exceptional contemporary artists, celebrating their commitment to excellence and inspiring creativity.

Creativity is a responsibility. Use your art to inspire and make a positive impact on the world.” — Viviana Puello, CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International is honored to celebrate Viviana Puello, the inspiring visionary and founder behind the prestigious "Top 60 Masters Awards." Known as "the Oscars of the Visual Arts," this event pays tribute to the world's finest contemporary artists, acknowledging their exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the arts.

Viviana Puello, founder and CEO of the renowned ArtTour International Magazine, has devoted her life to promoting and uplifting the arts. Her incredible journey from a challenging start as a homeless immigrant to becoming a powerful figure in the international art scene is a beacon of resilience and vision. As a best-selling author, artist, filmmaker, media producer, and speaker, Viviana shares her personal story in "You Are The Masterpiece: An Artist’s Journey From Homelessness To Triumph," inspiring countless individuals with the transformative power of art.

Co-founding the Vivid Arts Network TV channel with Alan Grimandi and directing the award-winning film "Kintsugi: The Line of Destiny," Viviana’s influence extends beyond traditional media. Her TV show, "ArtTour International Show," has received two Public Media Awards of Excellence, underscoring her commitment to promoting art and artists on a global scale. Her passion for environmental conservation led to the founding of the "Artists For A Green Planet" initiative, further demonstrating her dedication to using art as a force for positive change.

When asked why she chose to honor 60 masters instead of 70 or 80, Viviana explained, "The number six signifies imperfection, honoring the mastery of humankind. We aim to celebrate their incredible commitment to excellence, always striving for more. The number 60 keeps us aiming higher, as there's always room for growth for a master artist."

Viviana discovered art at an early age after a tumultuous childhood, crediting her passion for art as the driving force that helped her overcome her challenges. She founded the Top 60 Masters Awards to support and recognize the work of deserving artists, often overlooked in the art world. Additionally, she founded Create4Peace.org, a non-profit organization that provides art supplies and materials to underprivileged kids and low-income schools to help them establish their art programs.

"The Top 60 Masters Awards celebrate the extraordinary talent and dedication of artists who have made a profound impact on the contemporary art scene. It is an honor to recognize their achievements and share their work with the world," said Viviana Puello.

Alan Grimandi, co-founder of ArtTour International, award-winning filmmaker, and founder of the Vivid Arts Network TV channel, added, "This event honors the extraordinary talent and creativity of the Top 60 Masters, celebrating their ability to inspire and elevate the art world to new heights."

The "Top 60 Masters Awards" promises an evening of inspiration and artistic brilliance. Join us to experience the best in contemporary art and honor the visionary leadership of Viviana Puello.

For more information and to view all the awarded artists, visit www.top60masters.com.