June 18 - Drop Boxes for the 2024 State Primary Election and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election Available

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, June 18, 2024 - Drop boxes are open statewide, in addition to voting centers. This year, 417 drop boxes and 155 voting centers are available for Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the June 25 State Primary Election and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election.

“Colorado makes it simple to vote so that everyone’s voice can be heard,” said Secretary Griswold.

It is too late to return a ballot by mail. Coloradans should drop their ballots off at the drop box or voting center, or vote in-person.

Coloradans can also register and vote in-person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: