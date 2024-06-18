Submit Release
June 18 - Drop Boxes for the 2024 State Primary Election and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election Available

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, June 18, 2024 - Drop boxes are open statewide, in addition to voting centers. This year, 417 drop boxes and 155 voting centers are available for Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the June 25 State Primary Election and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election.

“Colorado makes it simple to vote so that everyone’s voice can be heard,” said Secretary Griswold.

It is too late to return a ballot by mail. Coloradans should drop their ballots off at the drop box or voting center, or vote in-person.

Coloradans can also register and vote in-person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

  • Register to vote or update their voter registration
  • Find their local County Clerk
  • Find their closest drop box or voting center
  • Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
  • Learn about Colorado’s secure election processes
  • Find accurate election information

