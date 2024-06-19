CMVTC MJG Technologies is Proud to Introduce our Innovative 360º Surround View School Bus Blind Spot Monitoring System

4 Camera AI Stitched School Bus Overview CrossSafe 360 Logo All Class Tek Head Logo

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMVTC is a Canadian company that creates innovative Canadian solutions such as school bus arm cameras, Extended Stop Arms and 360º Surround View Video Systems to increase Students’ Safety for Canadian School Bus Drivers.With the increasing need for better tools for the Canadian School Bus Driver, CMVTC’s CrossSafe 360 provides a complete bird’s eye overview around the entire school bus.CMVTC’s first program proving pilots using CrossSafe Canadian developed video technologies, was completed in Toronto, Halifax and Dartmouth in 2009. This confirmed School Bus Drivers’ fears of the high number of illegal and dangerous drive-bys of a stopped school bus. CMVTC’s CrossSafe pilot completed in 2015 in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, conclusively proved the effectiveness of a scaled Violator Funded Media Driven Awareness Through Enforcement program.“The CrossSafe 360 system provides an additional level of visibility for the bus driver. The system is fully automated with Blind Spot Monitor Alarms and Visual On-Screen Icons of movement around the bus.Watch our CrossSafe 360 PSA Video for a good overview… https://youtu.be/xaw0XRUbU5c This release brings light to the need to provide Canadian School Bus Drivers improved visibility tools to decrease the Bus Drivers stress and anxiety. With the difficulty in attracting and keeping school bus drivers, CrossSafe 360 helps make that job easier and more confident.The primary objective of any Student School Bus Safety Technology, is to actually increase the level of student safety.The Canadian CrossSafe 360 Panoramic system utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide school bus drivers with a complete 360-degree view around the bus exterior. Achieved through the integration of four wide-angle cameras positioned on each side of the bus – front, right, left, and rear.This system offers bus drivers a high-definition, comprehensive AI managed panoramic view of the surroundings, with Blind Spot Monitoring and Audible Alarm system. CrossSafe 360 facilitates enhanced situational awareness with real-time video footage, automatically switching views when signals are activated or when the reverse gear is engaged.Additionally, the system allows for individual camera views by selecting or zooming into specific scenarios. This solution is designed to help reduce accidents by addressing blind spots, activating alarm system when motion is detected in the direction of travel, aiding in maneuvering tight spaces, parking, and enhancing safety during school bus loading and unloading.About CMVTC;Developed the world’s first School Stop Arm Camera in 2004. Processed patents on the first Stop Arm Camera and Aviation Cabling system in 2010 and introduced the 6.5’ ESA (Extended Stop Arm) in 2017. Improving and enhancing video, recorder, secured data transmission, special school bus video features and functions while enhancing the CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement program for over 18 years. Find more at http://www.cmvtc.ca Maria Delgado, National 360 Sales Manager; 1 855 926-7233, m.delgado@cmvtc.ca, CMVTC CrossSafe 360

