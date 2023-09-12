Stop 90% more Illegal and Dangerous School Bus Fly-bys with the Exclusive ESA (Extended Stop Arm) in Canada
Stop 90% more Illegal and Dangerous School Bus Fly-bys with the Exclusive ESA (Extended Stop Arm) in Canada
We continue to have issues with motorists not respecting the stop arm. I have a colleague in British Columbia and he told me the extended stop arms have essentially resolved the issue.”SANFORD, MB, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stop 90% more Illegal and Dangerous School Bus Fly-bys with the Exclusive ESA (Extended Stop Arm) in Canada. Stop Means Stop!
— Benoit Bourgault, general manager of STSWR
Canada September 12th 2023, CMVTC is a Canadian company that creates innovative, Canadian solutions to increase Student Safety on School Buses.
Since its inception 18 years ago, CMVTC has been focused on improving student safety in Canada through creative technologies. In every province across the country, drive-by violations of stopped school buses loading and unloading students are a significant public safety issue that puts at risk some of the most vulnerable people in our society.
CMVTC's revolutionary Extended Stop Arm is designed to address the problem by providing a proactive solution meant to bring traffic to a full stop, preventing drive-by violations of a school bus loading or unloading students before they happen by extending a visual deterrent up to 2M (6.5’) onto the road, and the driver’s eyeline. Its objective is to effectively stop violations from occurring in the first place, saving lives in the process.
Alberta has one of the highest rates of flyby violations in the country with over 300,000 students (2015 Awareness Through Enforcement Pilot Report; https://mjgtechnologies.com/crosssafe-program), and local school transportation supervisors like Lauri-Ann Turnbull from Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools (GSACRD), have taken action to stop the problem at its root. Despite dwindling budgets and a shortage of bus drivers in the province, her division has already installed 19 Extended Stop Arms across their problem bus routes, and it’s already having quite an impact on the local community.
“GSACRD has noticed a marked difference around compliance of drivers when using extended stop arms on our Rural routes. The ability to have the stop sign more in the line of vision of drivers around the bus can only be a positive thing. Our drivers like the new highly visible signs and we have drivers that drive for other Division who comment to us that they wish they had this technology on their buses to help protect students crossing the roadway,” Lauri-Ann said.
The ESA has a success rate of at least an 90% reduction rate in drive-by violations across its more than 2800 installations, both in Canada and the United States, and local efforts like the one in Greater St. Albert have not gone unnoticed. As reported by Elizabeth Lewis from Canadian Rockies Public Schools, they have recently averaged 2.5 violations per day, putting students at incredible risk. And they have now also installed 3 units on their problem routes, with more to come.
“The Extended Stop Arm is there to deal with the driver behavior. So, you do need this additional piece if you have children crossing in front of your buses. What we need to ensure is that when a driver is approaching a bus, and they see those yellow lights flashing […] that Extended Stop Arm will come out, and that means you need to stop. You need to protect the lives of those children,” Lauri-Ann concludes.
And the Extended Stop Arm is also changing communities in other provinces as well, where school divisions are seeing the benefits of having a proactive solution on their buses.
“Illegal drive-bys of a stopped school bus are a major problem here in BC. The Extended Stop Arm we’ve installed is already going a long way in stopping violations before they happen, and it’s keeping the kids getting on or off the bus safe from passing motorists,” said Randy Gould of Third Wave Bus Services in Richmond, BC.
Transport Canada has also taken notice with support of the incredible benefits of the ESA (Extended Stop Arm), and approval as stated it in its literature for updated legislation as outlined in the Canada Gazette, Part I, Volume 156, Number 27: Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulation. It states the following:
“Extended stop signal arms serve as a visual stop signal to motorists approaching a school bus from both the front and rear of the bus. The extended stop signal arm may also serve as a physical barrier to prevent vehicles from passing the school bus and act to further deter motorists from passing school buses while children are entering or leaving the school bus”
The ESA (Extended Stop Arm) is a proven, lifesaving, proactive solution, available in Canada exclusively through CMVTC, ESA Stop Means Stop.
CMVTC MJG Technologies is a 100% Canadian Company with over 18 Years Experience in Developing and Perfecting School Bus Student Safety Technologies for Canadian School Buses.
Bus Safety Solutions is the ESA Manufacturer and Exclusive Provider to CMVTC for ESAs in Canada. 90% reduction rate in drive-by violations across its more than 2800 installations, both in Canada and the United States as confirmed by Bus Safety Solutions USA. https://bussafetysolutions.com/
About CMVTC;
Developed the world’s first School Stop Arm Camera in 2004. Processed patents on the first Stop Arm Camera and Cabling System in 2010. Improved and enhanced video, recorder, secured data transmission, special school bus video features and functions while enhancing the CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement program for over 18 years. in 2017, we added the ultra effective ESA (Extended Stop Arm) to our solutions. Find more at https://cmvtc.ca.
Contact:
Andres Galarza
MJG Technologies Ltd
+1 855-926-7233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Stop Means Stop!