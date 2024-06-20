Distracted Driving is monumentally dangerous, especially around Stopped School Buses loading and unloading Students

Angry ESA... Impact & Recovery ESA Stop Means Stop CMVTC Main LOGO

It is hard to miss seeing a Big Yellow School Bus with Flashing Red Lights, Flashing Strobes, Flashing High Intensity LEDs on a Big Red Stop Sign.

So when those lights are flashing... Stop Means Stop” — Lauri-Ann

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMVTC is a Canadian company that creates innovative Canadian solutions such as School Bus CrossSafe Stop Arm Cameras, Extended Stop Arms and 360º Surround View Video Systems to increase Students’ Safety for Canadian School Bus Drivers.It is hard to miss seeing a Big Yellow School Bus with Flashing Red Lights, Flashing Strobes, Flashing High Intensity LEDs on a Big Red Stop Sign. Distracted, Complacent, Negligent, or Entitled Driving is dangerous… and preventable.With the increasing need for better tools for the Canadian School Bus Driver, CMVTC’s Exclusive 2 Meter (6.5’) ESA (Extended Stop Arm) increase the student’s safety one and put the Stop Sign in the path of the driver. However, when a driver is texting, or otherwise distracted, things break, or worse.See what happens with a driver misses ALL the warnings… https://youtu.be/vcqA_XEgP2I What if this was a student?Put your phone down, watch the road and potentially save a life. Also, it’s the law!The CMVTC ESA has 3 built in impact zones to Protect the Arm, Protect the Bus and Minimize damage in the case of an impact. You will also notice that even after impact, the ESA is still functional and continues to provide extended notice to drivers.Put your phone down, watch the road and potentially save a life. This message is worth repeating!About CMVTC; Developed the world’s first School Stop Arm Camera in 2004. Processed patents on the first Stop Arm Camera and Aviation Cabling system in 2010 and introduced the 6.5’ ESA (Extended Stop Arm) in 2017. Improving and enhancing video, recorder, secured data transmission, special school bus video features and functions while enhancing the CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement program for over 18 years. Find more at cmvtc.ca Andres Galarza; 1 855 926-7233, a.galarza@ stopmeansstop.ca , National ESA Sales Manager stopmeansstop.ca

Angry Hit and Run ESA Impact with CrossSafe May 2024