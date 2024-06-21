TransAct Announces Revolutionary Real-Time Intelligence Capabilities for Student Transportation
New capabilities significantly increase communication speed, accuracy, and transparency, as well as student safety.
We’re thrilled to be the first to offer true real-time intelligence capabilities to school districts, enabling them to more easily and effectively deliver on their missions.”CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TransAct, a leader in operational and compliance software for the education sector, today announced the ability to provide real-time intelligence data related to student transportation through its transportation management platform, EZTransportation. These groundbreaking capabilities are being demonstrated this week at the TAPT Conference & Trade Show in Corpus Christi, Texas.
These real-time capabilities include easily accessible information on student bus check-ins and check-offs as well as pick-up and drop-off locations, the ability to accurately predict bus arrival times in the event of last-minute changes to planned routes so that parents and schools can be proactively notified, and the ability to provide accurate turn-by-turn directions to bus drivers on-the-fly when route adjustments have to be made due to an unexpected driver call-out or mechanical issue.
Until now, school districts were hampered by legacy transportation solutions that relied on outdated syncing methods, severely impacting districts’ ability to communicate quickly, accurately, and transparently with parents and safeguard student safety.
“We’re thrilled to be the first to offer true real-time intelligence capabilities to school districts,“ stated Nate Brogan, chief executive officer at TransAct. “Student safety and maintaining parent trust are paramount in today’s world. EZTransportation makes this immediate insight available whenever it is needed, enabling transportation professionals to more easily and effectively deliver on their mission.”
For more information about EZTransportation, please visit transact.com.
About TransAct
For more than 25 years, TransAct Communications has dedicated itself to providing educational institutions with software solutions that help streamline their operations and improve compliance. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 5,100+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit transact.com.
About EZTransportation
EZTransportation is a leading-edge, comprehensive transportation management platform designed specifically for K-12 school districts. Using EZTransportation, districts can leverage AI to efficiently and effectively manage their transportation program planning and scheduling, daily route management, driver time tracking, school and parent communication, fleet maintenance, activity trip coordination and more, all within a single integrated system.
