Verito Joins Forces with NAEA for 2024 Tax Summit Sponsorship

Verito Technologies announces its sponsorship of the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) 2024 Tax Summit.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a leading IT service provider, proudly announces its sponsorship of the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) 2024 Tax Summit. The event will be held from July 14 to 17, 2024, at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa in Orlando, Florida. This four-day, in-person summit is dedicated to providing enrolled agents with the latest insights in IRS representation, tax preparation, and practice management.

The NAEA 2024 Tax Summit is an exclusive event designed for enrolled agents, offering a unique opportunity to connect with industry thought leaders, experts, and tax vendors. Attendees will benefit from sessions focused on the latest developments in IRS representation, tax preparation, and effective practice management strategies. This summit also provides a valuable platform for networking with peers and industry professionals in a collaborative and engaging setting.

Verito Technologies is committed to supporting the tax industry through innovative IT solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency. Sponsoring the NAEA 2024 Tax Summit aligns with Verito’s mission to empower tax professionals with the tools and resources needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape.

"We are honored to sponsor the NAEA 2024 Tax Summit," said Jatin Narang at Verito. "As a company deeply committed to the tax profession, we understand the challenges and opportunities that enrolled agents face. This summit is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with the community, share insights, and learn from the experiences of others. We are excited to showcase how our cloud solutions can simplify daily tasks, improve efficiency, and support the unique needs of tax professionals. We look forward to engaging with attendees, hearing their stories, and demonstrating how Verito can help them succeed and grow their practices."

This sponsorship underscores Verito’s dedication to advancing the tax profession and supporting the ongoing education of its members.

About Verito Technologies

Verito Technologies is a leading provider of IT services. The company delivers customized solutions to meet diverse needs of tax and accounting businesses. Prioritizing reliability, security, and exceptional customer support, Verito helps professionals optimize their operations and enhance efficiency. Discover more about us here.

