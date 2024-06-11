Submit Release
Innovative Cloud Solutions Take Center Stage at Latino Tax Fest 2024 with Verito Technologies

Verito Inc. announced its participation in the 11th Annual Latino Tax Fest, taking place from June 24 to June 27, 2024, as an exhibitor.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Inc. is thrilled to announce its participation in the 11th Annual Latino Tax Fest, taking place from June 24 to June 27, 2024, at the renowned MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

At booth no. 310, Verito Technologies’ team will showcase innovative cloud solutions tailored specifically for tax and accounting professionals. With the ever-evolving landscape of tax regulations and the increasing demand for streamlined processes, Verito aims to bring forefront cloud-based tools and services to empower tax professionals to excel in their practice.

The Latino Tax Fest serves as an ideal platform for tax professionals to discover new technologies and resources to enhance their businesses. Verito’s team is excited to engage with attendees and demonstrate how its cloud solutions can revolutionize tax preparation and filing processes, increase efficiency, and ultimately drive growth for tax offices.

"Our participation in the Latino Tax Fest underscores our commitment to supporting tax professionals with cutting-edge cloud solutions," said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies. "We recognize the unique needs of tax professionals serving the Latino community, and we are dedicated to providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today's dynamic environment."

Verito invites all attendees to visit booth no. 310 to learn more about its comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions and discover how they can elevate their tax practice to new heights.

For more information about Verito Technologies and their offerings, visit https://verito.com/.

About Verito Technologies:

Verito Technologies is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for tax and accounting professionals. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company empowers tax professionals to streamline their processes, increase efficiency, and drive growth for their businesses.

Jatin Narang
Verito Inc.
+1 8555837486
