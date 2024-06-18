Verito Supports NATP Taxposium 2024 as One of the Key Sponsors

Verito Technologies, has announced its sponsorship of the NATP Taxposium 2024 to strengthen commitment to the tax industry.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a leading IT service provider, has announced its sponsorship of the NATP Taxposium 2024, taking place from July 22-24 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin in Orlando, Florida. This premier event is set to gather tax professionals from around the country for an inspiring exchange of ideas, learning, and networking.

An Unmissable Event for Tax Professionals

Taxposium 2024 is recognized as the tax industry's foremost event, offering an unparalleled experience that promises to energize and inspire attendees. Highlights of the event include:

Comprehensive Learning Opportunities

Up to 21 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits available to ensure professionals stay at the forefront of industry knowledge

Exclusive Access

Admission to the virtual 2024 TaxCon to provide additional learning and networking opportunities

Engaging Expo

Over 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest in tax-related products and services

Wellness and Networking

Professional and personal wellness sessions, social lounges, and family-friendly events designed to foster connections and personal growth

As a forward-thinking IT service provider, Verito is dedicated to empowering tax professionals with innovative technology solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency. Verito's sponsorship of Taxposium 2024 highlights this commitment. The firm offers attendees a chance to explore how advanced cloud solutions can streamline their operations and support their business growth.

"We are excited to be a part of NATP Taxposium 2024," said Jatin Narang, CEO - Verito Technologies. "This event provides a valuable platform for tax professionals to gain insights, connect with peers, and discover new tools and strategies. We look forward to demonstrating how Verito's cloud solutions can drive success in the tax industry."

Attendees are invited to visit Verito's booth at the expo to learn more about their comprehensive cloud solutions and how they can benefit tax professionals. Engage with Verito’s team and explore the future of tax technology.

About Verito Technologies

Verito is a premier IT service provider offering tailored solutions for tax and accounting professionals. With a focus on reliability, security, and customer support, Verito empowers businesses to streamline operations and achieve greater efficiency. Learn more about us here.

