New Book ‘Well Built’ Helps Construction Contractors Design A Better Business Foundation

Well Built: How the Top 2% of Construction Contractors Create Superior Value, Profits, and Excellence by Chad Prinkley is now available from Advantage Books.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building industry consultant Chad Prinkey offers valuable advice on how construction contractors and their companies can thrive in his new book Well Built: How the Top 2% of Construction Contractors Create Superior Value, Profits, and Excellence.
“Those with the dreams and willingness to invest in enhancing the physical space around us have created amazing spaces for us to enjoy and an industry that happily and gainfully employs millions of people yearly,” Prinkey writes.
But construction is a tough business and faces enormous challenges. In Well Built, published by Advantage Books, Prinkey outlines those challenges, such as margins being lean even in good times, too few young people choosing the construction industry as an occupation, and the construction industry lagging behind almost all other industries in terms of innovation and improved productivity.
Prinkey describes how to build a company that can overcome these and other adverse conditions, focusing his insights on the top 2% in the industry that are thriving even though the odds are against them.
Prinkey divides Well Built into six sections, or “systems.” They are: Installing the Foundation, Engineering a Clear Strategic Direction, Building Operational Excellence, Constructing Relationships, Powering Up the Building, and Topping Out and Running Up the Score.”
His book is not for everyone, Prinkey writes, and certainly is not for anyone who thrives on the dysfunction in the construction industry and wants to maintain the status quo.
“To glean value from reading this book, you must be committed to improvement,” Prinkey writes. “You’ll need a flexible mindset and a willingness to change. You must value the humans inside your company, clients, subs, and suppliers. You must want to improve your company and the industry and be willing to embrace strong ethics.”
He also warns that becoming a top-2-percent contractor won’t occur overnight.
“It will take many years, depending on where you’re starting from,” he writes. “Having a compelling vision in mind is great fuel for your personal fires of motivation, but remember the wise words, ‘It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.’
“You cannot wait until you’re a top-2-percent contractor to be happy with and proud of your company. If you do, you’ll never get there.”
About Chad Prinkey
Chad Prinkey, author of Well Built: How the Top 2% of Construction Contractors Create Superior Value, Profits, and Excellence, is the founder and CEO of Well Built Construction Consulting. Prinkey started Well Built to bring together a team of people who are dedicated to improving the lives of the individuals who have chosen a career in the building industry by improving the great companies that are committed to doing the same. As a business coach and consultant, Priney has been successful in developing meaningful client relationships in the building industry through delivering real results and maintaining trust. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.
About Advantage Media Group
Advantage Media (www.advantagemedia.com) offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and has translated their books into more than 20 languages.
