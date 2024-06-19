TrellisWare Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Internationally recognized standard further demonstrates TrellisWare’s commitment to delivering the highest quality resilient communications products.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification validates our commitment to continue delivering the highest-quality resilient communications solutions to our military, public safety, and commercial customers.” — Metin Bayram, President & CEO TrellisWare

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in resilient communications solutions, announced today that it has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System for the design, manufacture, and service of its communication and signaling products.

“This important global certification audit by Verisys Registrars reflects TrellisWare’s commitment to consistently provide the highest quality resilient communications products and services that meet customer and global regulatory requirements,” stated Robert Bender, director of quality for TrellisWare. “We are committed to facilitating quality programs that meet and exceed customer satisfaction with our waveforms, radios, and services.”

“Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification validates our commitment by the entire organization to continue to deliver the highest quality resilient communications solutions to a global community of military, public safety, and commercial customers,” said Metin Bayram, president and CEO of TrellisWare. “We are thrilled to earn this respected certification, which speaks to our core values of delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries.”

ISO 9001 establishes criteria for a quality management system and is used globally by organizations, large or small, regardless of their field of activity. Over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries are certified to ISO 9001. This standard is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, outstanding support, and the motivation and focus of senior management to empower people at all levels of the organization to enhance its capability and deliver value to its customers.