The Greek Goat Serves Players, Caddies and VIPs at The US OPEN
Thank you for sharing your amazing food and your amazing spirit with us at the US Open golf tournament”RALEIGH, NC, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theodorou Restaurant Industries announced, today, that The Greek Goat food truck, a beloved local favorite, made its debut at the prestigious US Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Course No. 2.
— Professional Golfer Peter Malnati
On Thursday, June 13th, Ioannis Theodorou, along with his dedicated staff and family, traveled to Pinehurst to serve their renowned Greek cuisine to players, their families, and caddies. This exclusive opportunity allowed The Greek Goat to showcase its culinary excellence on an international stage, bringing the flavors of Greece to one of golf’s most celebrated events.
"Today was an amazing day," said Theodorou. "We saw players, families, and caddies come together and support each other after their rounds. The USGA staff, security and various support services and vendors all contributed to making the day a success. The Greek Goat played a small but vital role in ensuring that everyone was well-fed and taken care of as they came off the course."
Theodorou observed the range of emotions among the players, tired after giving their best performance on day one of the tournament. "If you understand the magnitude of the US Open, you know that, although some players had challenging days, they made lasting memories for the spectators and their loved ones. We were proud to serve those players, caddies, and family members. This is such an honorable sport."
"Looking into the eyes of a player just off the course, you see someone who has given their all to the game of golf, striving to make spectators, family, and their support team proud,” added Theodorou. “We are so proud to have been requested as the food vendor of choice today, supporting these incredible athletes.”
Golfer Peter Malnati took the time to meet the family behind the cuisine and shared rave reviews. “Thank you for sharing your amazing food and your amazing spirit with us at the US Open golf tournament,” said Malnati. “My gyro burrito was fantastic, and my family loved all the food you sent home with me! So grateful to have met you!”
Congratulations to those playing, and who will place at the US Open this week, but more importantly, Ioannis added, “Congratulations to all the players who made today an unforgettable experience for The Greek Goat, our family, spectators, USGA staff, and everyone involved."
About The Greek Goat
The Greek Goat Foodtruck, part of Theodorou Restaurant Industries, has become a staple in Wake County, NC, known for its authentic Greek dishes. From succulent gyros to mouthwatering souvlaki, The Greek Goat has garnered a loyal following with its commitment to quality and tradition. For more information about The Greek Goat Foodtruck, please visit www.thegreekgoat.com
About the US Open at Pinehurst
The US Open, organized by the United States Golf Association (USGA), is one of the four major championships in golf. This year, the event is being held at the iconic Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Course No. 2, from June 13-16, 2024. Pinehurst, with its rich history and challenging layout, is the perfect venue for this prestigious tournament, attracting top golfers from around the world. For more details about the US Open, please visit the USGA website.
