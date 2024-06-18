Updated w/ video* MPD Searching for Suspect in Southeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who stabbed a man with a knife.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at approximately 4:06 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/ejXmnKp2c7c

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24088881