Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 17-21, 2024
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
June 17-21, 2024
Monday, June 17 – Juneteenth State Holiday Observed
Office closed
Tuesday, June 18
No public meetings
Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth
9 a.m. Hold ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office
9:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Financial Institutions leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe
Location: Capitol Boardroom
11:30 a.m. Meet with the Navajo Nation
Location: Capitol Boardroom
2 p.m. Meet with Bill McSherry, Boeing
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, June 20
11 a.m. Speak at Governor’s Honors Academy
Location: Southern Utah University
1:30 p.m. Meet with Amy Haas, Colorado River Authority
Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, June 21
9:30 a.m. Speak at SFC Energy Ribbon Cutting
Location: 280 S. 1380 West
10:25 a.m. Meet with EPA Administrator Michael Regan
Location: Virtual meeting
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 17-21, 2024
Monday, June 17 – Juneteenth State Holiday Observed
Office closed
Tuesday, June 18
No public meetings
Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth
No public meetings
Thursday, June 20
No public meetings
Friday, June 21
No public meetings
