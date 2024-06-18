Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 17-21, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

June 17-21, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 17 – Juneteenth State Holiday Observed

Office closed

Tuesday, June 18

No public meetings

Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth

9 a.m. Hold ceremonial bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Financial Institutions leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe

Location: Capitol Boardroom

11:30 a.m. Meet with the Navajo Nation

Location: Capitol Boardroom

2 p.m. Meet with Bill McSherry, Boeing

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, June 20

11 a.m. Speak at Governor’s Honors Academy

Location: Southern Utah University

1:30 p.m. Meet with Amy Haas, Colorado River Authority

Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, June 21

9:30 a.m. Speak at SFC Energy Ribbon Cutting

Location: 280 S. 1380 West

10:25 a.m. Meet with EPA Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 17-21, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 17 – Juneteenth State Holiday Observed

Office closed

Tuesday, June 18

No public meetings

Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth

No public meetings

Thursday, June 20

No public meetings

Friday, June 21

No public meetings

###