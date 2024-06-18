Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 17-21, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

June 17-21, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 17 Juneteenth State Holiday Observed 

Office closed 

Tuesday, June 18

No public meetings 

Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth 

9 a.m. Hold ceremonial bill signing 

Location: Governor’s Office 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Financial Institutions leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

11:30 a.m. Meet with the Navajo Nation 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

2 p.m. Meet with Bill McSherry, Boeing

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, June 20 

11 a.m. Speak at Governor’s Honors Academy 

Location: Southern Utah University 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Amy Haas, Colorado River Authority

Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, June 21 

9:30 a.m. Speak at SFC Energy Ribbon Cutting 

Location: 280 S. 1380 West

10:25 a.m. Meet with EPA Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

June 17-21, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 17 Juneteenth State Holiday Observed 

Office closed 

Tuesday, June 18

No public meetings 

Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth  

No public meetings

Thursday, June 20 

No public meetings 

Friday, June 21 

No public meetings 

###

