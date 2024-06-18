GEORGIA, June 18 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp today met with His Excellency President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea in Seoul. The leaders discussed the flourishing, longstanding, and mutually beneficial relationship between the Republic of Korea and the State of Georgia, as well as international security concerns following the governor and first lady’s visit to the Demilitarized Zone. The meeting comes on the seventh day of the governor’s international mission to the Republic of Korea where he led a delegation of Georgia officials to reinforce strategic economic development partnerships.

"Following roughly two decades of prosperity and economic growth as a result of our strong partnership, it was an honor to meet with President Yoon to reflect on the valued friendship between both our state and nation, and the incredible opportunities it has helped create for both our people," said Governor Brian Kemp. “At a time of global uncertainty, both militarily and economically, it is vitally important for American leaders to stand firmly with our allies in promoting freedom and liberty, and defending our shared values. The relationship between the Republic of Korea and the State of Georgia is stronger than ever, and we’ll continue to benefit from the opportunity that partnership brings.”

Korea-Georgia Connection at a Glance

The State of Georgia has maintained continuous representation in Korea since 1985, and Korea’s Consular Office with jurisdiction across the Southeast, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands has been located in Georgia since 1976. Korea has been one of the top sources of Foreign Direct Investment and international job creation in Georgia for the last three years. In fiscal year 2023, alone, Korean companies announced more than $10 billion in investments and the creation of 12,605 jobs across the state. Total trade between the State of Georgia and Korea totaled over $15.8 billion in calendar year 2023, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the state’s total trade.