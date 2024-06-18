TAJIKISTAN, June 18 - This morning, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a telephone conversation with the chairmen of Khatlon Province, cities and districts of Tursunzoda, Hisor, Rudaki, Shahrinav and Vahdat, heard their reports on the implementation of previously given instructions and orders in matters of organized harvesting of cereals, keeping them safe from negative impact, including fires, speeding up replanting in water lands, timely and safe collection of fruits and vegetables and their export, and gave specific instructions on the mentioned issues.

The Leader of the Nation also demanded from the heads of the province and mentioned cities and districts to prepare for the upcoming autumn and winter, to expand the improvement works and to build and repair educational and medical institutions in remote villages, to fully get prepared for the new school year, to mobilize people for these works and provide as many jobs as possible for the population.