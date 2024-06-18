R.F. Lafferty Announces the Hiring of Joseph Gelet and Stephen Utley as Private Markets Sales Representatives
R.F. Lafferty Announces the Hiring of Joseph Gelet and Stephen Utley as Private Markets Sales RepresentativesNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. (“R.F. Lafferty”), a leading full-service broker-dealer, today announced the expansion of its Institutional Sales team through the appointment of Joseph Gelet and Stephen Utley as Private Markets Sales Representatives. The addition of Mr. Gelet and Mr. Utley follows R.F. Lafferty’s continued growth and further buildout of its distribution capabilities.
Joseph Gelet Sr. was an algorithmic asset manager for 20 years in the Foreign Exchange markets and was an NFA Member since 2005 as CTA. He is the author of three books; Splitting Pennies, Splitting Bits, and one textbook commissioned by NOVA University, Splitting Markets. Mr. Gelet’s skills include systems design, architecture, and administration with a focus on Financial Technology. He previously served as Director of Private Markets for COVA Capital Partners LLC, a registered broker-dealer. Mr. Gelet has recently authored a book "Investor’s Guide to LEGAL Insider Trading".
Stephen Utley was born and raised in the UK. He earned his BA with honors in Industrial Economics from Nottingham University. In 1995 he began his career in finance in New York City at Gerard Klauer Mattison - a boutique institutional brokerage house. Mr. Utley continued to earn his MBA in finance from Zicklin Business school in New York in 2008 and was previously VP of Forex at Fortress Capital. More recently Steve has concentrated in the private equity markets as Manager of DT Unicorn Fund. He previously served as Vice President of Private Markets for COVA Capital Partners LLC, a registered broker-dealer.
R.F. Lafferty Chief Operating Officer, Rob Hackel, stated, “We are excited to have Mr. Gelet and Mr. Utley join R.F. Lafferty as we continue to expand our firm and distribute quality products to our clients. They will significantly enhance the distribution capabilities for our growing firm.”
About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.
Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect an exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.
