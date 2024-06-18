Ganjier Product Specialist Program Launches to Elevate Cannabis Expertise Industry-Wide
The Ganjier Product Specialist program is designed to...[provide] professionals with the expertise to service customers more deeply, and to create, market, and sell cannabis products more effectively.”HUMBOLDT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cannabis market continues to expand with new products and consumption methods at a dizzying pace, understanding this rapidly-evolving landscape can be a challenge for newcomers and industry professionals alike.
Recognizing this need, cannabis education leader Green Flower has launched the new Ganjier Product Specialist program—much like the Level 1 Sommelier certification in the wine industry, or the Beer Server Certification in Cicerone—to provide participants with an affordable, accessible, and comprehensive training on cannabis products, consumption methods, and quality assessment protocols.
"The diversity of cannabis products available today is amazing but also very confusing,” said Max Simon, Green Flower & Ganjier CEO. “Many in the industry struggle to understand the distinct characteristics and unique benefits of each cannabis product type, consumption method, and level of quality. The Ganjier Product Specialist program is designed to demystify these differences, providing professionals with the expertise to service customers more deeply, and to create, market, and sell cannabis products more effectively."
The 4 learning objectives for the Ganjier Product Specialist program are:
- Comprehensive Product Knowledge: Acquire a thorough understanding of each cannabis product category in the market today, including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, beverages, topicals, and more, with emphasis on differentiating these products by composition, usage, and consumer demand.
- Quality Assessment Skills: Develop the skills necessary to critically assess the quality of cannabis products using objective assessment criteria.
- Quality Preservation Techniques: Learn best practices for maintaining the quality and freshness of cannabis products from storage to sale, preserving the producer's craft and ensuring optimal value to consumers.
- Optimized Consumption Strategies: Understand each method of cannabis consumption, and get tips and tricks to maximize the benefits and enjoyment.
Additionally, participants will get access to the Personal Assessment Log™ app, which is a proprietary mobile tool for honing cannabis assessment skills.
This program is perfect for anyone looking to become a cannabis product expert, enhance their professional credibility in the industry, and take their cannabis skills and knowledge to the next level. Additionally, leading cannabis companies across the supply chain are purchasing this training and credential program for their managers, front-line workers, sales and marketing leaders, and executives.
The Ganjier Product Specialist Program, which takes approximately 10 hours to complete, also acts as a "first step" on people’s journey to become a Certified Ganjier, AKA a Certified Cannabis Sommelier.
In a sign of immediate industry adoption, some of the biggest names in the cannabis industry have committed to rolling out Ganjier Product Specialist training to their workforce at launch, including:
- Kiva Brands
- Kiva Sales & Service
- Cookies
- Curaleaf
- Parallel
- Natura Life + Science
- Ascend Wellness (AWH)
- Jane Technologies
- AlpineIQ
- Embarc
To learn more about the fully-online Ganjier Product Specialist Program and to register today, visit the website at www.ganjier.com/ganjier-product-specialist/.
About Ganjier
In the tradition of the wine sommelier, cigar aficionado, or master chocolatier, Ganjier is a first-of-its-kind, rigorous, multi-tiered cannabis sommelier certification created and taught by the most respected names in the field with the intent of producing an entirely new class of cannabis professional – the Ganjier.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
